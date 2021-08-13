Young man achieves his dream of being a lawyer, goes for an amazing photoshoot
by  Legit.ng Joseph Omotayo
  • A Ghanaian student, Kweku Agyepong, has achieved a law degree
  • He disclosed that he earned his Bachelors degree in law from the University of Ghana School of Law
  • Agyepong has taken to social media to bask in the achievement

After successfully notching another milestone, Kweku Agyepong proudly established that he has graduated with a Bachelors degree in law from the University of Ghana School of Law.

On his LinkedIn page, the Ghanaian student indicated that he is looking ''forward to a brighter tomorrow'' after earning his law degree (LLB).

He said:

''Yes! I did it I graduated from the University of Ghana School of Law, with a Bachelors degree in Law. We look forward to a brighter tomorrow."
Yes, I did it - Ghanaian student celebrates as he graduates with law degree from Legon
Yes, I did it - Ghanaian student celebrates as he graduates with law degree from Legon. Image: Kweku Agyepong
Source: UGC

He added:

''I am proud to have been a part of the University of Ghana. Cheers to more successes ahead.''

Kweku Agyepong's post has amassed tons of congratulatory remarks on social media.

Uplifting remarks

official_leo commented:

''Grind us we’re your pepper.''

kvvkx_ said:

''Dripping like a faulty AC.''

Spenceraddo commented:

''Drip lord, drain on us. We’re your doormat.''

Michaelcarbonu said:

''Can your lawyer everrrrr.''

Dream achieved

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian lady identified as Oyindamola Akintola-Jimoh achieved her childhood dream of becoming a lawyer.

She narrated how she was always curious as a child whenever her lawyer dad was decked in his robe.

According to Oyindamola, she would always wonder what her father did for a living that gave him so much joy and fulfillment.

In her words:

"Sincerely, it was the legal attire that I fell in love with at first! Now, fast forward to 2021!"

Man boarded an areoplane

In other news, a Nigerian man, Adebambo Oluwole, shared his joy of flying in an areoplane for the first time as a passenger.

Going on LinkedIn, the man appreciated God as he said that flying high in the sky is a symbolic move for him. He revealed that it means he will never go down in life.

The young man revealed that when he was a kid, he always imagined when he will also fly in an aeroplane whenever he sees one in the sky.

