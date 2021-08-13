A Ghanaian student, Kweku Agyepong, has achieved a law degree

He disclosed that he earned his Bachelors degree in law from the University of Ghana School of Law

Agyepong has taken to social media to bask in the achievement

After successfully notching another milestone, Kweku Agyepong proudly established that he has graduated with a Bachelors degree in law from the University of Ghana School of Law.

On his LinkedIn page, the Ghanaian student indicated that he is looking ''forward to a brighter tomorrow'' after earning his law degree (LLB).

He said:

''Yes! I did it I graduated from the University of Ghana School of Law, with a Bachelors degree in Law. We look forward to a brighter tomorrow."

Yes, I did it - Ghanaian student celebrates as he graduates with law degree from Legon. Image: Kweku Agyepong

Source: UGC

He added:

''I am proud to have been a part of the University of Ghana. Cheers to more successes ahead.''

Kweku Agyepong's post has amassed tons of congratulatory remarks on social media.

Uplifting remarks

official_leo commented:

''Grind us we’re your pepper.''

kvvkx_ said:

''Dripping like a faulty AC.''

Spenceraddo commented:

''Drip lord, drain on us. We’re your doormat.''

Michaelcarbonu said:

''Can your lawyer everrrrr.''

Dream achieved

