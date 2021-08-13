Young man achieves his dream of being a lawyer, goes for an amazing photoshoot
- A Ghanaian student, Kweku Agyepong, has achieved a law degree
- He disclosed that he earned his Bachelors degree in law from the University of Ghana School of Law
- Agyepong has taken to social media to bask in the achievement
After successfully notching another milestone, Kweku Agyepong proudly established that he has graduated with a Bachelors degree in law from the University of Ghana School of Law.
On his LinkedIn page, the Ghanaian student indicated that he is looking ''forward to a brighter tomorrow'' after earning his law degree (LLB).
He said:
''Yes! I did it I graduated from the University of Ghana School of Law, with a Bachelors degree in Law. We look forward to a brighter tomorrow."
He added:
''I am proud to have been a part of the University of Ghana. Cheers to more successes ahead.''
Kweku Agyepong's post has amassed tons of congratulatory remarks on social media.
Uplifting remarks
official_leo commented:
''Grind us we’re your pepper.''
kvvkx_ said:
''Dripping like a faulty AC.''
Spenceraddo commented:
''Drip lord, drain on us. We’re your doormat.''
Michaelcarbonu said:
''Can your lawyer everrrrr.''
Dream achieved
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian lady identified as Oyindamola Akintola-Jimoh achieved her childhood dream of becoming a lawyer.
She narrated how she was always curious as a child whenever her lawyer dad was decked in his robe.
According to Oyindamola, she would always wonder what her father did for a living that gave him so much joy and fulfillment.
In her words:
"Sincerely, it was the legal attire that I fell in love with at first! Now, fast forward to 2021!"
Source: Legit