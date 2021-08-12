Popular Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing Sunday, recently shared her recent troubles with catching a flight on social media

The controversial film star recounted how she missed a flight despite leaving her house early and having to book another flight

Nkechi Blessing added that soon after the second flight took off, they started to experience turbulence which made her pray and confess her sins

Controversial Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing Sunday, recently shared her funny and problematic experience with catching a flight.

The movie star recounted waking up by 8:30 and having to catch a flight by 9, which made her rush to the airport without even bathing. However, the traffic outside the airport made her miss her flight.

Sharing her experience further, Nkechi Blessing said she then bought an 11 am ticket but the airline moved the flight to 6 pm and that it was at that point she started to cry.

Actress Nkechi Blessing shares experience with turbulence. Photos: @nkechiblessingsunday

Source: Instagram

The actress then booked a DANA airline ticket and 30 minutes after the plane took off, they started to experience turbulence. This led to her praying and confessing her sins on the spot.

She wrote:

“I left dt ticket and booked DANA which was earlier,enter plane 30 mins on Air turbulence start I confess all my sins right there and then I kept praying inside my mind** wo sorry for disturbing you with my gist,Bit tnk God for journey mercy..I no Dey fly locally for now♀️♀️♀️.”

See her full post below:

Fans react

Numerous fans and colleagues of the actress took to the comment section to thank God for Nkechi Blessing’s life. Read their reactions below:

Chitaoxe1:

"Thank God for ur life jareKai that turbulence I don’t use to stand it oh Na why I no Dey use by road play‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️."

Adaameh:

"Thank God for journey mercy ."

Iambablow:

"Thanks to God Almighty Devil will not have power over us IJN ."

Yes_we_can_cook:

"May his name alone be glorified forever Amen ."

Nice one.

Nkechi Blessing reacts to photo of Mark Zuckerberg dressed humbly

Controversial Nigerian movie star, Nkechi Blessing, recently reacted to a viral photo of Facebook and Instagram’s billionaire owner, Mark Zuckerberg, wearing very humble clothes.

Taking to her verified Instagram page, the actress said the photo reminded her of when someone claimed she used to wear only cheap items on social media.

Speaking further, Nkechi said she could not do more than what she was capable of because she had a large family to feed and her priority wasn’t to impress people on social media.

