Former presidential adviser, Reno Omokri, recently shared a throwback photo of himself and claimed to have been six years old in the snap

An internet user, Ahmed Sani, expressed doubt at Reno’s age in the photo considering his looks and told him to ask his family for clarification

Reno in his usual manner resorted to putting Ahmed on blast as he explained how he was well fed as a child

Controversial Nigerian social commentator and former presidential adviser, Reno Omokri, recently took fans on a trip down memory lane with his throwback photo.

Omokri shared an old photo of himself in what appeared to be a suit and a bow tie and explained to fans that the snap was taken in 1980 when he was six years old.

The photo raised series of mixed reactions and one Ahmed Sani out rightly expressed his doubt about the age Reno claimed to be. According to him, he needed to go and ask his family people to clarify.

Reno Omokri shares photo from when he was six years old. Photos: @renoomokri

Source: Instagram

However, this appeared to have been a very bad move on Ahmed’s part considering how Reno tore him to shreds with words.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Reno Omokri shuts down detractor

The ex-presidential aide started out by thanking his detractor for his comment and followed it up by explaining how he was probably not well fed as a child.

He wrote:

“Thank you for your comment. I understand where you are coming from. You probably were not properly fed as a child, so you hardly grew as a juvenile. That is why you believe I was not 6 years old in this photo.”

Reno then advised him to feed his own children well and give them rich foods instead of kuli kuli and pap.

The young man then reiterated that the photo was taken when he was a little groom at his uncle’s wedding in 1980 at the age of six.

Reno continued:

“I was already fairly well traveled by plane, wore authentic designers, and ate at least 4 times a day (children need more than 3 square meals. That diet is for adults). And when I say eat, I don’t mean eba and soup without meat.”

See his full post below:

Nigerians react

Reno’s reply soon made the rounds on social media and internet users had a lot to say about it. Read some of their comments below:

Emma.nuel2257:

"Anytime Mr Reno starts with Dear, it is finished."

Ayoolarichard1:

"Damm!!!… For every Gbas, there must be Gbos ."

Tinywale:

"U don collect , shey u don Dey alright now ."

Sylviaoluoma:

" Sorry ooo Ahmed! U were not informed too?."

Nawa o.

PAY ATTENTION: Do you have news to share? Contact Legit.ng instantly

Source: Legit