Abdullahi Ganduje is one of the most educated governors in Nigeria owing to the fact that he is a Ph.D holder

Other governors who are also Ph.D holders include Ben Ayade of Cross River and Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia states

Also, Samuel Ortom obf Benue, Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti and Babagana Zulum of Borno states are part of this exclusive list

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Education qualifications are absolute requirements to occupy any political post in Nigeria.

Politicians not only acquire the qualification for their aspiring posts but also add higher qualification to their education portfolio.

Here are some Nigerian governors who are Ph.D holders. Photos: Ben Ayade/Dr Ganduje, Samuel Ortom/Zulum

Source: Facebook

1. Samuel Ortom (Benue State)

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Ortom was born 23 April 1961 in Guma Local Government Area of Benue State, Nigeria.

Ortom attended St. John’s Primary School, Gboko but later moved to St. Catherine’s Primary School, Makurdi. He attended Idah Secondary Commercial College, Idah in Kogi State in 1976 but couldn’t finish due to financial reasons.

He later obtained Diploma Certificates from Ahmadu Belllo University, Zaria and Benue State University.

He earned his Doctor of Philosophy, Ph.D from the Commonwealth University, Belize through distance learning in 2014.

2. Abdullahi Ganduje(Kano State)

Ganduje attended Ahmadu Bello University Zaria, Kaduna State where he obtained a Bachelor in Science Education in 1975. He proceeded to Bayero University Kano where he earned a Master’s degree in Applied Educational Psychology.

He returned to Ahmadu Bello University to receive a Master of Public Administration degree before his doctorate in Public Administration from University of Ibadan in 1993.

Ganduje was born on December 25, in 1949 in Ganduje village of Dawakin Tofa Local Government Area of Kano State.

3. Benedict Ayade (Cross River State)

Believed as the most educated sitting Governor in Nigeria, Ben Ayade was born on March 2nd 1968. He is a native of Obudu local government area.

He earned his first B.Sc. (Honours) from University of Ibadan in 1988. He proceeded to obtain his M.Sc in Microbiology in 1980 and his Ph.D in Environmental Microbiology from the same University in 1994.

He also holds a Master of Business Administration certificate from Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, Edo State and LLB Law Degree from Delta State University.

Ayade also worked as a lecturer at Delta State University, Abraka, where he was subsequently appointed professor.

4. Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia State)

Okezie Victor Ikpeazu was born on October 18, 1964 in Obingwa Local Government of Abia State

He earned his first B.Sc. (Hons.) degree from University of Maiduguri where he studied Clinical Biochemistry. He returned to the University for his M.Sc Degree in Biochemical Toxicology after his National Youth Service and graduated in 1990.

He obtained a Doctorate Degree, Ph.D in Biochemical Pharmacology from the University of Calabar at 30 in 1994.

5. Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti State)

Fayemi earned his degrees in History, Politics and International Relations from the University of Lagos and University of Ife.

He is Chairman of the Governor’s Forum.

He obtained his Doctorate program in War studies from King’s College London, specializing in civil-military relations.

6. Babagana Zulum (Borno State)

Babagana was born on August 25, 1969 in Mafa Local Government Area of Borno State.

Zulum completed his primary and secondary school in 1985 and proceeded to study at the University Of Maiduguri, where he obtained a degree in Agriculture Engineering.

He obtained his Master’s degree in the same course in 1998 from the University of Ibadan and completed a PhD in soil and Water Engineering in 2009 from the University of Maiduguri.

He became a professor in University of Maiduguri in 2010 where he had started as an assistant lecturer since 2000. He is a certified COREN Engineer.

Teachers BBNaija: 20 housemates battle to win N2million, 2 bedroom house

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that the Teachers’ Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN) in partnership with the federal ministry of education and the Teachers Naija, have unveiled 20 successful housemates for Naija Teachers Reality TV Show Season 2.

Season 2 of the Teachers’ Reality TV Show themed; “Millionaire Teachers” was announced by the registrar of the TRCN, Professor Josiah Ajiboye, in Abuja on July 16.

The Housemates

1. Gloria Odutola

Gloria is a 35-year-old English language teacher who enjoys teaching and singing. She is married with two beautiful daughters, Deborah and Wonderful Odutola.

A Bachelor’s in Education graduate of Delta State University, Abraka, Gloria’s has garnered 15-years’ experience in the teaching profession.

2. Enyinnaya Victor Maduabuchi

Enyinnaya, 28, holds a Bachelors in Education (Biology) from the Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike. He teaches Biology and Entrepreneurial Skill Acquisition and has obtained over 120 Certificates on various Professional Development Courses from Nigeria, the USA and UK.

When Enyinnaya is not teaching he delves into creative writing, researching and exploration of new things (innovations) of interest.

Source: Legit