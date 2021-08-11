A UK-based couple Jade Ball and Kade gave birth to a set of twins with rare black and white complexions

Cole has brown skin like his half-Jamaican dad, while Klay has a pale complexion like his white mom

The couple welcomed their adorable twins last April and couldn't understand why their kids have different colour skins

A mother in Manchester, England, Jade Ball, has given birth to a set of biracial twin boys who look different just like any other set of fraternal twins.

Jade Ball and her better half, Kade, gave birth to the adorable twins, Cole and Klay, last April.

In an interview with TODAY Parents, Jade Ball established that when she gave birth to the boys, ''it was obvious they weren’t identical.''

Jade and Kade: Couple gives birth to twins with rare black and white skin colours, charming photos pop up.

Twins with unique looks

''As the months went by, their differences become more and more noticeable. Cole now has brown hair, brown eyes and light brown skin like his half-Jamaican dad, while Klay has a head of blonde curly hair, blue eyes, and a pale complexion like his white mom,'' she said.

Jade Ball and her partner, Kade, are constantly fielding questions about their little boys.

''Some people don't believe that they're twins. They can’t get their heads around it because they look so different.''

The adorable twins have personalities that are just as unique, said Ball.

''Klay is the mischievous one and into absolutely everything. He likes to dance and climb, whereas Cole has always been happy to just sit back and watch and take it all in,” Ball revealed. But both enjoy having their photo taken.''

Expert's opinion

According to Dr Bryce Mendelsohn, a medical geneticist at the University of California, San Francisco, the physical traits you can see in a person are just a very small sliver of the genetic diversity across human populations, said TODAY Parents.

''A lot of times we only focus on the things our eyes can see, but what we see is a tiny tip of the iceberg of the actual genetic diversity in everyone,'' said Dr Mendelsohn.

