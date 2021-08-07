The minister of labour and employment, Senator Dr Chris Nwabueze Ngige will be 69 on Sunday, August 8

President Muhammadu Buhari has joined the numerous associates, friends, and allies of the miniter to wish him a happy birthday

Buhari in a statement on Saturday, August 7, described Ngige, the former governor of Anambra state as a patriot

FCT, Abuja - President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Senator Dr Chris Ngige, the minister of labour and employment, on his 69th birthday.

The president's best wishes to Professor Akande were contained in a statement issued on Saturday, August 7, by Femi Adesina, the special adviser on media and publicity.

President Muhammadu Buhari celebrates Dr. Chris Ngige, the minister of labour at 69. Photo credit: Femi Adesina

Buhari extolled the former governor of Anambra state, who he described as a patriot.

He also saluted the minister for his selfless stewardship to community, state, country and humanity.

President Buhari prayed God to grant the former governor great health, strength and sound mind as he interfaces between government and organized labour, working for industrial harmony.

Medical treatment in Nigeria fairly okay, no need to travel abroad - Ngige

Earlier, Ngige rated the medical treatment in Nigeria 'fairly okay'. The minister of labour and employment in an interview with Channels Television on Friday, August 6, mentioned the federal government’s achievements in the health sector.

According to him, though the sector is not perfect, the federal government has played its part “well”.

As a follow-up, he was asked if there is no need for Nigerians to seek medical treatment abroad. In his response, Ngige said the country is adequately equipped to provide citizens with quality healthcare and there is no need for Nigerians to seek medical treatment abroad.

Buhari in London, doctors on strike

Buhari in London, doctors on strike The minister’s comments are coming at a time President Muhammadu Buhari is currently in London, where he is scheduled for a medical check-up after attending the global education summit in the UK.

A week after Buhari left Nigeria for London, the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) commenced strike action, crippling activities and leaving patients stranded in many government-owned hospitals in the country.

They resumed the strike on Monday, August 2, months after it was suspending. Dr Akanimo Ebong, president of the resident doctors' association at the national hospital, said the resumption of the strike became necessary due to FG's failure to honour its promise.

