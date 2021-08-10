A Nigerian man living in the United Kingdom, Rauf Kehinde, has given a piece of advice to those migrating to the European country

Speaking with Legit TV, Kehinde said Nigerians coming to the UK should pay attention to parenting instead of working multiple jobs

According to Kehinde, parents should sacrifice their time for their kids because black kids are going through a lot in school

A Nigerian man in the United Kingdom, Rauf Kehinde, has advised those migrating to the European country to pay attention to parenting instead of working multiple jobs.

Kehinde who has lived in the United Kingdom for more than 10 years said Nigerians in the UK and other foreign countries are only after making money and sending it home.

Nigerians in the United Kingdom protest against police brutality back home. Photo credit: Leon Neal

Source: Getty Images

Speaking with Legit TV, the Nigerian man said despite his busy schedule as a programmer, he still finds time to take his kids to the park and also interact with them on how they spent their day.

According to Kehinde, black kids in the UK go through bullying from schoolmates and this is why parents must be there to listen to these children and tell them what to do.

Unlearning and relearning

Also speaking about opportunities in foreign lands, Kehinde said Nigerians limit themselves to menial jobs by not unlearning and relearning.

In his words:

"Most of our guys are not tapping into their full potential. They just get into Europe - they are educated back in Africa but because it takes time for them to get certification for whatever they are doing or they have to unlearn what they have learnt in Africa, then relearn here. They don't want to do that, they just go to casual work."

Cultivate the foreign land to make it yours

Kehinde said Nigerians living in the United Kingdom can cultivate the land to make it theirs by virtue of building companies.

In his words:

"This is a land that you can cultivate and it becomes yours. They came to our own land, they took our land, why can't you come here and take their land from them? There is a legal process to take it. If you buy property here, you are building a company, will oyinbo man come to Africa to come and look for job?

"All we do is party, we refuse to improve ourselves to do so many things."

