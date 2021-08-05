Governor Matawalle is now officially an APC member as he completed his membership registration on Wednesday, August 3

The Zamfara state governor flagged off the registration exercise which was aimed at capturing the new members of the ruling party

Matawalle gave an assurance that he will work hard toward ensuring the party remains strong and united

Maradun, Zamfara state - Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara state has officially received his All Progressives Congress (APC) membership card.

The Nation reported that Matawalle got the card at his polling unit of Maradun South 001 on Wednesday, August 3.

Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara state on Wednesday, August 4, officially received his APC membership card. Photo credit: Jamaluddeen Kabir

Legit.ng gathers the governor who flagged off the registration exercise was registered by Alhaji Ibrahim Kabir Masari, the chairman of the Zamfara state registration/revalidation committee.

The aim of the registration/revalidation exercise is to register new members who recently joined the party along with Governor Matawalle.

After receiving his membership card, Governor Matawalle praised the leadership qualities of the party under President Muhammadu Buhari for creating enabling environment for the people of the state to register.

He gave assurance that he will unite all the party members into one family that will speak with one strong and respected voice to be heard all over the country.

Sharing photos of the exercise via Facebook, Jamaluddeen Kabir, a senior special assistant to Governor Matawalle said the registration will take off in every local government of the state on Thursday, August 5.

Zamfara APC chairman urges members to register

Meanwhile, the chairman of the state caretaker committee, Senator Hassan Muhammad Nasiha, has called on all members in the state to come out en masse and register to become full members of the party.

He described party membership as the most important tool for standing any election in the country.

Senator Nasiha also commended Governor Matawalle for uniting party members in the state and ensuring that they work as a family at all levels.

