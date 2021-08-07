Beautiful Nollywood actress Lilian Esoro took to her social media to mourn over the loss of her darling mother

The mother of one shared the photo of the late elderly woman online with an emotional caption to follow

Fans and colleagues took to her comment section to sympathise with her as many prayed for her soul to rest in peace

Nollywood actress Lilian Esoro is in deep pain as she recently lost her beloved mother to the cold hands of death. The actress made the announcement of her mum's passing on her Instagram page.

Actress Lilian Esoro loses her mum. Photos: @lilianesoro

Source: Instagram

Lilian Esoro mourns her mum

Calling the late woman by her favourite name, the film star stated that there would have never been a good time for her to go. According to her, she never would have imagined it will be this soon.

She said:

"I still find this hard to believe. Maybe writing it down would! I don’t even know how to act anymore. I will miss you terribly. What do you want me to tell Jayden? Who will comfort me? Who will comfort us? You were your children’s angel here on earth!"

Read her full statement below:

Reactions

mizwanneka:

"Oh no Lily. I’m soooo sorry. This is too much. Please stay strong."

officialbovi:

"May her soul Rest In Peace! Be strong."

tanaadelana:

"Omg babe! Oh no! So sorry. May God comfort you and your siblings. So so sorry."

realmercyaigbe:

"So sorry sis! May the lord strengthen you."

amarakanu:

"Bless her soul."

halimabubakar:

"My condolences Lilian. Omg."

lindaosifo:

"May God strengthen you. So sorry about your loss."

chinneyloveofficial:

"So sorry lily! Stay strong."

omawonder:

"Chei! Ndo! God comfort you."

krisasimonye:

"Stay strong darling."

nuella_njubigbo:

"So sorry ... May her soul Rest in perfect peace."

Source: Legit Newspaper