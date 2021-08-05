The Police Service Commission (PSC) has reacted to the allegations against a Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Abba Kyari

Austin Braimoh, the spokesperson for the commission, disclosed the punishment police officers could face if found guilty of wrongdoings

The official, however, explained why it would be wrong to conclude that DCP Abba Kyari is guilty without a thorough investigation

FCT, Abuja - The Police Service Commission (PSC) has disclosed that an outright dismissal is one of the penalties that can be imposed on a Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Abba Kyari, if he is found guilty of the allegations against him.

Kyari was recently suspended by the police authorities after his indictment by the US for his alleged role in the $1.1million fraud by Ramon Abass, popularly called Hushipuppi.

The police officer has denied any wrongdoing.

However, Austin Braimoh, the spokesperson for the PSC has spoken about the likely disciplinary actions that Kyari might face if he is culpable.

Braimoh told Channels TV that the punishment for police officers who have committed infractions includes a warning, reprimand, severe reprimand, reduction in rank, and outright dismissal.

He said it is sad that crime fighters sometimes end up being entangled in negativity.

But the PSC spokesperson pointed out that it is not right to conclude that DCP Kyari is guilty since he has not been prosecuted under Nigerian laws yet.

Braimoh stated that Kyari’s indictment by the US court needs to be subjected to the Nigerian laws first to verify if the police officer is guilty as alleged.

He noted that it will be unfortunate if the once celebrated police officer is found guilty of the indictment.

Governor Zulum denies visiting Abba Kyari

Meanwhile, Babagana Zulum, Borno state governor, says he does not know the residence of the embattled Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Abba Kyari.

The Borno state governor issued the disclaimer via a Facebook post on Wednesday, August 4

Governor Zulum was reacting to a viral video with the claim that he and his predecessor, Kashim Shettima, visited Kyari at his residence.

