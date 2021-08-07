A woman simply identified as Cecemeganx has got people talking on social media after a post she made online

Cecemeganx recently took to her TikTok page to answer some personal questions about her relationship with Hushpuppi

The young woman stated that she was with the Instagram big boy for a few months before they went their separate ways

A beautiful young woman called Cecemeganx said she was married to internet fraudster Hushpuppi for two years.

Unknown woman claims to be Hushpuppi's ex-wife. Photos: @cecemeganx, @hushpuppi

Hushpuppi's ex-wife

In a video she shared on TikTok, Cecemeganx revealed that the most expensive gift she got from the IG big boy was a private island in Asia.

She was, however, not shy to admit that she was with Hushpuppi because of his money.

Watch the video below:

She's a clout chaser, Nigerians

Nigerians did not believe Cecemeganx's post. Many said she is just chasing clout.

mz_temitopevictoria:

"Until FBI arrest you before you go come say na play."

igweofd.east:

"Clout confirmed."

haolat___:

"I pray she doesn’t put herself in trouble."

rosy_stacey:

"Until they invite u to US, body go tell you..."

the_hypothesizer:

"Clout is a hell of a drug. A private island in Asia with that hair I'm looking at...seems like a bit of a stretch ma'am."

my247virtualassistants:

"Cloutina."

purplefeet_:

"FBI is typing………"

oma__licha__:

"Until you get arrested that tongue ring will rust."

houseof__tess:

"Dem go soon arrest her."

ezi_nwanyi96:

"Una go just implicate una self."

Hushpuppi risks a 20-year jail term

Legit.ng earlier reported that the 38-year-old pleaded guilty to being part of a gang that tried defrauding an unnamed Premier League outfit of over £100 million.

Sport Bible revealed that the cartel sent the club an email scam in which legitimate email addresses were 'hacked and spoofed.'

US prosecutors reveal the social media influencer "funded his luxurious lifestyle by laundering illicit proceeds generated by con artists who use increasingly sophisticated means."

