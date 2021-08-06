An English farmer used an unusual method to propose to his girlfriend

Lewis White spray-painted his proposal to Emily Francis on cattle they bought together

He said it was the befitting proposal since she loves the cows

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

When popping the big question, men often look for the most romantic way to go about it. A farmer has asked for his girlfriend’s hand in marriage in an unorthodox fashion.

According to The Sun, 24-year-old Lewis White from England spray-painted his proposal on cattle.

Lewis White spray-painted his proposal to Emily Francis on cattle. Photos: SWNS.

Source: UGC

Restless cows

Lewis told the publication that he initially planned to execute the proposal to his girlfriend Emily Francis using four cows, but they could not stay still.

Lewis solved the problem by spray-painting two cows and getting a friend to hold them still.

On the day of the proposal, he woke her up at 6:30am and went down on one knee. According to Lewis, Emily was emotional after he popped the question.

"Will you marry me?" the message on the cattle read.

Lewis said he felt that was the best way to propose since she loves the cows.

“I thought it was the right way to propose. We bought the cows together and reared them together and she really loves them,” he said.

PAY ATTENTION: Download our mobile app to enjoy the latest news update

A cow caused drama

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the video of a lone cow running in the middle of the road amid cars on Third Mainland Bridge got people talking. A man capturing the video could be heard expressing wonder at the sight.

Many people who engaged the video on Instagram wanted to know how the animal got to the road.

In the short clip, motorists kept to the lane, giving the animal a free middle way to run without any obstacle.

At a point, the cow came in front of a car. The vehicle slowed its speed till the animal switched lanes.

Source: Legit