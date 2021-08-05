No fewer than 24 students will benefit from Cristiano Ronaldo's scholarship scheme this year

The 36-year-old has announced plans to sponsor the selected candidates to the eCampus University in Italy

Ronaldo who won the golden boot award at this year's European Championship is also getting ready for the new season

Cristiano Ronaldo has taken his philanthropic gesture to another level after offering to sponsor students who have the aim to further their studies at eCampus University.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner announced the scholarship through his social media platforms with well over 300 million followers.

He further revealed that 24 selected candidates will benefit from the scheme, urging them to apply for the program in a bid to realise their dreams of graduating from school.

What Cristiano Ronaldo said

The 36-year-old while sharing the post on his Instagram page accompanied it with a message that reads:

"Don't give up on the dream of graduating! Take part in the selection for the 24 eCampus scholarships that I am happy to donate. Send your application by 12 September and I will be proud to support your studies!"

Meanwhile, the five-time Champions League winner is back with his Italian League giants despite speculations that he might walk away from his deal with them.

The winger is in the last 12 months of his contract after joining them from Real Madrid in the summer of 2018. He won the league title in his first two campaigns but lost out the last term.

He has been linked with a move to Paris Saint Germain but it is left to be seen if he will see out his deal with Juve or move to a different country.

