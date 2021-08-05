Puma signed a deal to supply Team Nigeria's kits at this summer's Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games

But some Nigerian sports officials have done everything to frustrate their efforts to partner with the country

Despite having a deal with the German company, they went ahead to patronise other kits company

Nigerian athletes are currently battling with insufficient kits at the ongoing Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games despite having a deal with Puma while heading to the Summer Games.

The company signed a deal worth over N1 billion to supply Team Nigeria with all their outfits in all the events they would participate in.

But somewhere down the lane, members of the Olympics Committee decided to use public funds to buy kits from a different source.

This decision however leaves all the branded costumes for the Nigerian contingent wasting away somewhere in the country while those who needed them are using their hands to wash their kits.

What the former senator said

Meanwhile, a former serving senator, Shehu Sani, has now released a video of the kits languishing away where they are kept on his official Instagram page, saying:

"Puma freely donated these $2.7 kits to Nigeria, our sports officials rejected them; and used public funds to purchase from other sources; and now the embarrassment in #tokyoolympics."

Nigeria have already won two medals at the games with just three games left, they however have hopes of winning a couple more in the main events. They will also be counting on the Paralympians to increase the country's medal haul before the torch goes off.

