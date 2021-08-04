Precious Chikwendu, the estranged wife of Femi Fani-Kayode, has shared the picture of an invitation from the police on social media

The ex-beauty queen who has been in a custody battle with Fani-Kayode made it clear that she wouldn’t be intimidated by his show of power

Nigerians who have followed the custody battle between the former lovers flooded her comment section with mixed reactions

The estranged wife of Femi Fani-Kayode, Precious Chikwendu, has been invited by officers of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) for an interview over an alleged case of criminal intimidation, defamation of character, blackmail and malicious publication.

Precious shared a photo showing the copy of the invitation letter which was dated Monday, August 2, with her followers on Instagram.

The letter signed by deputy commissioner of police, Dipo Ariyo, requested the presence of Precious at the Force Criminal Investigation Complex, Garki, Abuja, on Wednesday, August 4.

Sharing the post on her page, Precious who has been in a custody battle with her estranged husband accused him of trying to use the police to intimidate her.

Precious also took a swipe at Senator Grace Bent whom she accused of conniving with Fani-Kayode.

She wrote:

"So these two, think they would use the police that is meant for all of us to intimidate me? Jokers. Mr Fani-Kayode and Grace Bent, you would tell me what this show of power is all about if not for my kids."

In a different portion of her post, Precious noted that Fani-Kayode and Bent should have no problem sorting out issues with her lawyers if they both have any shame.

See her post below:

Social media users show support for Precious

The post from Precious stirred different reactions from members of the online community who have followed her struggle with Fani-Kayode over custody of their kids.

Read some comments sighted below:

uchennannanna said:

"Sending love, light and strength nwannem."

okonkwomary1224gmail said:

"My dear you gave birth to those children. so nothing on this earth will take your right to be a mother to them because they need you to play that part as their mother. God is already in control

iamsace_chanel said:

"A mother’s right to fight for her kids can never be silenced by anyone,God will fight for u an give u victory mi dear,may God protect u an ur kids in Jesus name.'

winny_chy said:

"I wish we all have small vision of the future, many things would have averted. God’s guidance and direction to you dear sister."

