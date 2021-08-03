Alhaji Tanko Yakkasai has expressed concern over the recent invitation extended to Bukola Saraki by the EFCC

Saraki recently invited by the EFCC for questioning and was interrogated over allegations of corruption and money laundering

Kano state - One of the major critics of President Buhari's government, Alhaji Tanko Yakasai,

Elder statesman, Tanko Yakasai, on Monday said the invitation of the former Senate President, Bukola Saraki by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, was politically motivated.

Recall that the spokesperson of the commission, Wilson Uwujaren, said Saraki was invited for questioning over allegations of corruption and money laundering on Saturday, July 31, in Abuja.

Yakasai who spoke in Kano said the invitation was a trapping of an attempt to discourage the former Senate President from vying for the Presidency in 2023.

He said, “I have read a report in the social media that my son and the son of my very good friend, the late Dr. Olusola Saraki, the former Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki was invited by the EFCC last Saturday, July 31, 2021.

“I will not be involved in anything that will obstruct or interfere with the normal duty of any law enforcement agency. However, I hope this EFCC move against the former Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki is not about politics or anything to do with the forthcoming elections in our country.

“Bukola is my son from many angles, he is a son of my late friend and political associate, Second Republic’s Senate Leader, Dr. Olusola Saraki. Besides Bukola is a friend to my eldest son.

Saraki is blocking us from probing him - EFCC tells court

Earlier, the ex-governor of Kwara state was accused of hindering the process by the EFCC to probe him.

The anti-graft agency made this known on Wednesday, July 14, at the Federal High Court, Abuja.

The counsel to the EFCC, Chile Okoronkwo, told Justice Anwuli Chikere when the fundamental rights enforcement suits filed by Saraki were mentioned in the court.

Why EFCC grilled me - Former Senate president Saraki opens up

Meanwhile, Nigeria's former Senate president has opened up on his interrogation by the EFCC. Saraki in a statement signed by Yusuph Olaniyonu, his media aide, confirmed that he was at the commission’s headquarters.

However, he denied being arrested, saying he went there out of his own volition. He said he visited the office of the EFCC to clarify any issue that the commission may want to raise with him.

The statement added that after making necessary clarifications at the commission's office, Saraki has returned home.

