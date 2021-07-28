Shine Your Eyes housemate, Arin, is among contestants who caught the attention of many after Ebuka introduced her on stage

The young lady made an interesting impression with her appearance but also because she stated that she is an art/culture curator

Legit.ng has compiled some pictures of interesting projects Arin has embarked upon before stepping into the house

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

The Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) show is a platform for young Nigerians to showcase themselves to the world but this doesn’t mean some of them do not already have massive things going on for them.

29-year-old Arinola Olowoporoku easily made an impression on viewers of the show especially because of the multiple piercings on her face and different parts of her body.

However, that was not the only thing that drew many to her. The young lady also introduced herself as an art/culture curator.

Photos show BBNaija Arin's exploit around the world. Photo: @thearinolao

Source: Instagram

In fact, a few days into the show, Arin confided in a fellow housemate, Saga, and told him about leaving what would have been the biggest show of her career yet for the Big Brother house.

A visit to her Instagram page easily shows that she has been about her hustle years before even considering the idea of a reality show.

Arin has organised several art exhibitions both within and outside the country. She has also made a name for herself in the fashion world with her brand, Nola Black.

Legit.ng has compiled pictures, videos showing what Arin has been up to before BBNaija. Check them out below:

1. Arin visits the popular lovers' bridge in Paris

2. Arins bags a degree from the University of Aberdeen

3. Arin at the UNLEASH summit in 2017

Pay Attention: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

4. Arin at the AFI fashion week in 2019

5. Arin collaborates with Jide Odukoya for photography exhibition

6. Arin at the GTB Fashion week in 2019

Jaypaul reveals housemates he knew before entering the house

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye edition officially kicked off on July 24 and while some housemates met each other for the first time, there were others who had history.

Jaypaul disclosed in a conversation with Princess that he had worked on the same set with Jackie B.

Emmanuel on the other hand could not hide his surprise at seeing popular dancer, Liquorose, in the house.

Source: Legit