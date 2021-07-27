The Zamfara state House of Assembly on Tuesday, July 27, issued a two-day ultimatum for Deputy Governor Aliyu Gusau to appear before lawmakers

Gusau got into serious trouble with the House following his political rally just days after bandits attacked communities in the state

The House is also at odds with the police leadership in Zamfara for permitting the political campaign at a time when insecurity was rife

Gusau, Zamfara - The deputy governor of Zamfara, Aliyu Gusau, has been given a two-day ultimatum to appear before the state House of Assembly over allegations of misconduct on his part.

Gusau is to explain to the House why he embarked on a political rally in the state at a time when the activities of bandits were high, thereby endangering the lives of many persons, Channels TV reports.

The deputy governor was given the ultimatum by the state House of Assembly

This decision came after a motion submitted by the deputy leader of the assembly, Nasiru Bello Bungudu.

In his motion which was seconded by Hon Shafi’u Dama Wanke, representing Gusau II constituency, Bungudu wondered how the commissioner of police in the state, Hussaini Rabi’u, could have permitted Governor Bello Matawalle's deputy to organise a rally at the time.

Part of the statement on the resolution as released by the spokesman of the assembly, Mustapha Jafaru, read:

“After careful observation of the request by the House deputy leader, the speaker Nasiru Mu’azu Magarya referred to his colleagues on whether they agreed to extend 48 hours ultimatum to the deputy governor to appear before the House? The members unanimously agreed through voice votes.”

Banditry: After PDP rally, Zamfara deputy governor gets into serious trouble

