Governor Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state has congratulated his colleague in Ondo state, Akeredolu, for his electoral victory at the Supreme Court

The Lagos state governor said the verdict of the apex court is a validation of the mandate given to Akeredolu by the people of Ondo state

The Supreme Court had earlier on Wednesday, July 28, upheld Akeredolu's victory and dismissed the petition filed by the PDP's Eyitayo Jegede

Ikeja, Lagos - Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Lagos state governor, has congratulated his Ondo state counterpart, Rotimi Akeredolu (SAN) on the Supreme Court verdict, which upheld his victory in the October 10, 2020 governorship election.

Sanwo-Olu's congratulatory message is contained in a statement sent to Legit.ng by his chief press secretary, Gboyega Akosile, on Wednesday, July 28.

Governor Sanwo-Olu has congratulated his Ondo state counterpart, Rotimi Akeredolu (SAN), on his Supreme Court victory. Photo credit: Babajide Sanwo-Olu

He also congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari, the national leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC), as well as members of the party in Ondo and across the country on the victory.

The Lagos state governor described the Supreme Court ruling as "validation of the people's mandate".

He added that the election results announced by the national electoral body, INEC, were evident that Governor Akeredolu was validly elected by Ondo people.

His words:

"As democrats, we must submit ourselves to the tenets of democracy, which include post election litigation. Today's judgement has put paid to all insinuations and doubts about the resounding victory of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

"I therefore call on all lovers of democracy, especially the people of Ondo state to come together for a continuation of good governance and the developmental process of Ondo, started by Governor Akeredolu from his first term of office.

“On behalf of the people and government of Lagos state, I congratulate my brother, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, on his victory at the Supreme Court."

The Lagos state governor served as the chairman of the APC committee on the Ondo state gubernatorial election.

Supreme Court gives final say on Akeredolu’s election victory

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Supreme Court on Wednesday, July 28, upheld the ruling of the Court of Appeal which upheld the re-election of Governor Akeredolu.

A seven-man panel made of justices of the Supreme Court sat over the long-awaited hearing in which four of the judges upheld Akeredolu's candidacy in the October 10, 2020 election.

The remaining three judges disagreed with their colleagues and maintained that Akeredolu’s candidacy in the said election is a nullity.

Buhari congratulates Akeredolu on Supreme Court victory

Meanwhile, President Buhari has also congratulated Governor Akeredolu on his victory at the Supreme Court.

Buhari in a congratulatory message released by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, urged the governor and all elected leaders of the ruling party to always place the people first.

He affirmed that the popularity of the APC would continue to depend on performance and acceptance by the electorate.

