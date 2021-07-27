Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh has taken to her social media page to address the unfortunate news about women maltreating their stepkids

The mother of one reminisced on her relationship with her stepmom growing up, noting that it made her also want to become a stepmom

The actress stated that it is a privilege for a woman to raise another woman's child, adding that it attracts the grace and blessings of God

Tonto Dikeh shared reposted the sad story of a stepmom who abused her stepdaughter because she wet the bed.

Heartbroken by the incident, the mother of one begged single women not to marry men who have kids if they can't raise another woman's child like their own.

Tonto Dikeh addresses stepmoms on social media.

Source: Instagram

Tonto Dikeh addresses mean stepmoms

The actress went down memory lane to reveal that she had an amazing relationship with her stepmother.

She said,

"This made me always want to be a stepmom. Because I want another little girl and boy to experience love in this special form. Personally, I feel being a step-mom is a privilege to raise another woman's child like yours. That's another level of grace and blessings heaven is going to release on you. There’s no justification for maltreating another person’s child!!! There is no justification for hating another woman’s child."

Reactions

idahosalaurie:

"I hate hearing this stuff."

ohemaa_mzbezz:

"Does she know the time I stopped bed wetting ahh. so sad."

aaqueen995:

"This is beyond hating. This is straight up devil sh**. Especially being a woman yourself you have to be soulless to do this. Hope she gets a double sentence: people + God’s justice."

sharon_bamidele:

"Aside from being a stepmother, what kind of a human will do such to another human??? This is wickedness."

ladorabeauty:

"My heart bleeds for the little girl."

syvanking:

"This is the height of wickedness, I don't think there's anyone who didn't wet the bed while growing up. Some people wicked sha."

Your daughter will be safe with my son

Legit.ng earlier reported that Tonto revealed that she would never fail in her duties as a mother to her son.

Tonto disclosed that just like many strong women, she learnt on the job and she is too intentional about her style of parenting for her son to turn out poor.

She affirmed that there is no manual to being the best mum and then went on to list qualities expected of a mother. The actress advised women to take motherhood as a partnership between them and God.

