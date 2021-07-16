Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo is over the moon as her daughter, Priscilla recently graduated from the university

As expected, Priscilla would got to serve for one year but it looks like the actress does not want her out of her sight

In the live video the filmmaker shared on Instagram, she also lamented over the fact that her daughter does not understand the simple Yoruba

Popular Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo's daughter, Priscilla recently became a graduate and will be going on the one year compulsory service to the nation (NYSC) soon.

Due to her mother's influence, Priscilla and her friend will have the ordeal smooth as they will not be going outside Lagos.

Iyabo Ojo and her daughter talk post graduation

In a video the actress uploaded on Instgaram,she was clearly ecstatic about her daughter being a graduate and a party will be thrown to celebrate.

Assuring her daughter that she would serve in Lagos, she also told her friend who was also waiting to serve that she would make sure she stayed in the city as well.

An equally excited Priscilla also revealed that she was looking forward to the party which in her words will be 'lit'.

Further into the video, the actress tested her daughter's yoruba speaking skills by asking her to translate common word and she lamented over the fact that she could hardly translate into english.

Iyabo Ojo also revealed that her son, Festus is better at Yoruba than his sister.

"@its.priscy must go to Yoruba school."

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react

While colleagues of the actress congratulated her baby girl, some Nigerians were displeased with her poor Yoruba.

Read some comments below:

Adaameh:

"Congratulations beautiful."

Shebabyshebaby:

"Awwwn...congratulations darling."

Quadryahmed:

"She dey form jhooor."

Djlargest:

"And for her mind she's happy, her child is like this, abi na film them dey do for us?"

Bennysouzamedia:

"How did we get here that we are proud to say “We can’t speak our native language” how's this fashionable? Oh how I love the Hausa’s!!!! No matter the wealth, their culture is embraced!"

Source: Legit