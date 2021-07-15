The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Thursday, July 15, appointed Senator Ibrahim Abdullahi Danbaba as the new deputy minority whip of the Senate.

Danbaba's appointment letter was read on Thursday at the floor of the red chamber by Senate President Ahmad Lawan.

The said letter was signed by the opposition party's national secretary, Ibrahim Tsuari, The Nation reports.

The new appointee, representing Sokoto South Senatorial District, filled the position of his predecessor, Senator Sahabi Ya’u, who recently left it vacant after defecting to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Source: Legit Newspaper