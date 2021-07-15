At least three government agencies, the Nigerian Army, the Nigerian Air Force, and the FRSC, have recently advertised recruitments.

To ensure Nigerians interested in applying for the vacant positions do not fall victim to fraudsters, this explains the application processes in simple terms.

The Nigerian Air Force, Nigerian Army and the FRSC are currently recruiting. Photo credit: Nigerian Air Force HQ

Nigerian Army

The Nigerian Army is accepting applications for its 81 Regular Recruit Intake.

To avoid being defrauded, the elite security agency has made things easier by creating physical recruitment centres in all the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The recruitment opened on Monday, July 12, and will close on Saturday, July 24, according to the Army.

To apply, here is the list of all the recruitment centres:

Nigerian Army is currently recruiting and has released the list of recruitment centres nationwide. Photo credit: HQ Nigerian Army

Nigerian Air Force

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) is also enlisting graduates and postgraduates to be trained as Direct Short Service Cadets.

Online applications open on Monday, July 26, and closes on Monday, August 30.

To apply for this job, you don't need to visit any social media platform. All you need to do is to visit the NAF's portal.

Interested applicants can also call the following support lines from 9.30am to 5.30pm, Monday to Friday, 09064432351, 08043440802, 09055840142 or Email: caeers@airforce.mil.ng should they need further clarifications.

They must also note that the application is FREE OF CHARGE. To apply, applicants must be of Nigerian origin.

They must be between the ages of 20 and 30 years by 30 September 2022. Those applying for the medical consultants position must be between 25 - 40 years.

Click or here for a comprehensive list of the requirements for the application.

Nigerian Air Force's recruitment starts on Monday, July 26, and closes on Monday, August 30. Photo credit: Nigerian Air Force HQ

Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC)

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) is also recruiting mainly for three positions:

Officer cadre Marshal inspectorate (MI) cadre Road marshal assistant cadre

To apply, visit the FRSC's portal, www.recruitment.frsc.gov.ng.

Candidates for the officer cadre are expected to possess a first degree, NYSC discharge certificates, and must not be more than 30 years old.

Click here for a comprehensive list of the application requirements.

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) is also recruiting for three positions. Photo credit: Federal Road Safety Corps Nigeria

Source: Legit.ng