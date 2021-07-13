Iba Gani Adams, Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland has taken steps to secure the southwest region against bandits and killer herdsmen

Adams presented ten motorcycles to leaders of Southwest Security Stakeholders Group to enhance security efficiency

According to him, the motorcycles will be used for information gathering, surveillance, and other security activities across the region

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Lagos state - The Aareonakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Abiodun Ige Adams on Tuesday, July 13, presented ten motorcycles to leaders of Southwest Security Stakeholders Group (SSSG).

Adams, in a statement sent to Legit.ng, explained that the move was in a bid to fight insecurity and secure the southwest region against bandits and killer herdsmen.

Gani Adams presents ten motorcycles to leaders of the Southwest Security Stakeholders Group (SSSG). Photo credit: Sola Sanusi

Source: UGC

The motorcycles, which he facilitated through Afenifere leader and Grand Patron of Yoruba Summit Group (YSG) Chief Ayo Adebanjo are to be used for information gathering, surveillance, and other security activities across the southwest region.

The ten prominent security groups that benefitted from the gesture include OPC, Agbekoya, Vigilante Group of Nigeria, Hunters, and Community Security Awareness Initiatives Corps of Nigeria (COMSAIC) among others.

It was part of measures toward ensuring safety

While presenting the motorcycles to the groups, Iba Gani Adams expressed appreciation to the Yoruba leader, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, saying the gesture would enhance security efficiency across the southwest.

He said the motorcycles would serve as one of the tools for proper surveillance. The Yoruba generalissimo who is also the convener of the SSSG, insisted that the group would embark on continuous security surveillance across the region.

Gani said:

"This is a testimony of our resolve to beef up the security across southwest region.With the spate of kidnappings, killings and banditry, in Yorubaland, it is no doubt that we have endured the most difficult moment in the southwest and this new development was part of the measures and strategies toward ensuring safety of our people across the region.

"As a group that is determined to secure the southwest, we are ready to complement the efforts of other security agencies and we would not relent in our in its efforts to get rid of criminal Fulani herdsmen."

Gani Adams should be supported in his efforts

Meanwhile, Afenifere chieftain, Mogaji Gboyega Adejumo, in his remarks urged the group leaders to ensure that they use the motorcycles for the purposes which they were meant for, stressing that efforts are on to improve on this gesture in the future.

Adejumo said:

"We use this new security measure to build lasting synergy between the SSSG and YSG in ensuring that the southwest is safe for our people across the country."

"As leaders, it is our responsibility to support the Aareonakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Abiodun Ige Adams in his efforts to secure the southwest and as the traditional chief security officer of our race, the Yoruba, both home and in Diaspora look up to him as the generalissimo of Yoruba land."

Vigilante groups in Oyo nab 11 suspects, release names

Meanwhile, operatives of the Oyo State Security Network Agency nabbed not less than 11 bandits on Thursday, April 29, for attacking passengers in parts of the state with illegal arms.

According to the commandant of the OSSNA, Col Olayinka Olayanju, six of the bandits were arrested in Kajola local government area while five others were nabbed in Saki East LGA for mounting illegal roadblocks.

He noted that the bandits' method of attack is to pretend to be herdsmen in the day and attack innocent passengers on the highways at night, adding that a total of 183 cows, N268,470.00, and some weapons were recovered from them.

Source: Legit.ng