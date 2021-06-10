- A Nigerian man and writer, Nduka Otiono, has been voted the vice president of the Canadian Association of African Studies among several others

- Nduka said he will not disappoint the confidence reposed in him by members of the group as he promised to discharge his duties well

- Messages of congratulation flooded his comment sections on Facebook as Nigerians said he is indeed a great ambassador

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

A Nigerian man, Nduka Otiono, has become the new vice president of the Canadian Association of African Studies.

He made the revelation on his Facebook page as he shared screenshots of the online meeting where the announcement was made.

The man said he is grateful for the honour. Photo source: Nduka Otiono

Source: Facebook

On the path to greater things

In his new position, he is on the path to becoming the successor of the association’s new president, Professor Issac Brazie.

Nduka appreciated all members for trusting him to undertake the new role. He stated that he will do everything in his power to make sure the vote of confidence is not in vain. Many Nigerians took to his comment section to congratulate him.

See his Facebook post below:

Below are some of the reactions:

You are an ambassador

Innocent Nnadiekwe said:

"Congratulations to you Prof as you continue to do us proud. You're really a great Ambassador of all of us."

Celina Aju-Ameh said:

"Congratulations dear Prof, may wisdom be granted you to run well."

Eddie Onuzuruike Onuzuruike said:

"Congrats, you are a good ambassador."

Taiwo Bello said:

"Big congratulations, Prof. Cheers to this new but exciting challenge."

Godspower Nwokeke said:

"Congratulations, Sir! I look forward to the day I will meet you, sir."

Rem Raj said:

"The Duke, congratulations on this milestone. More to come."

Mark Ighile said:

"Congratulations Prof. Greater medals ahead."

PAY ATTENTION: Download our mobile app to enjoy the latest news updates

Another Nigerian wins big abroad

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian man, Steve 'Junior' Ezeonu, made his home country proud as he won an election in Texas US, making him the council-elect of Grand Prairie City Council Place 8 (At-Large).

The official result on his Instagram page revealed he beat his opponent, Greg Giessner, who was only able to pool 3,729 compared to his own 3,903.

His win goes to show how there are many Nigerians making it and creating big records in several spheres of life abroad.

Source: Legit.ng News