A Nigerian man, Yushau Shuaib, has taken to social media to express displeasure over the hike in price of poultry feed, saying millets for pigeon he used to purchase for N250 is now being sold for N500.

Taking to his Facebook page, Yushau said he was at the market on Wednesday, July 21, to get the feed but was told that the same quantity he bought for N250 on June 30 is now sold for N500.

In his words:

"I am at the Utako Market Abuja to buy millets for the birds (pigeons). It was N250 for a 'Mudu' just last Month June 30. The same 'Mudu' is N500 today July 21, 2021."

He said the seller explained that people are being attacked on their farms and many of them are afraid to venture into the farm.

Yushau quoted the seller as saying:

"Most of our brothers who are farmers are either attacked, abducted or afraid to go farms because of insecurity. Almost all other food produces have gone up too!"

He implored Nigerians to engage in conversations surrounding the problems the people are facing instead of needless sectional debate.

In his words:

"Rather than engaging in needless sectional debates and rhetoric, why can't we discuss and find practicable solutions to the problems and fears we all share as Nigerian?

"Some even take joy in condemning the efforts of our military and security services out of sentiments."

Many react to the situation of things

Reacting, Adebisi Uzogidinma Ibirogba said:

"Those who are condemning the military efforts at tackling the insecurity are also suffering it because they don't produce food in large quantities in their region."

Zakareeyya Abdulkareem Ibraheem commented:

"That's why I always try to tell other people we should stop the blame game and carefully start addressing how we can overcome our monsters instead of self centered blame on Buhari alone."

Ibrahim Dan-Halilu wrote:

"Mallam, just venture into farming to produce what you eat."

Aliyu Musa said:

"I do farm, fertilizer, herbicide, pesticides, labour and anything related to farming have skyrocketed and the worse is the insecurity."

Nigerian market women lament hike in food price

In similar news, the increase in food price in Nigeria is becoming unbearable not only for buyers but also for those who trade in edibles.

A market woman who recently spoke with Legit.ng revealed that the number of persons who beg for food these days is more than those who actually have the means to feed themselves.

The female trader who did not reveal her identity explained that it costs a lot more now to feed a small family whose monthly income is the minimum wage of N30,000.

