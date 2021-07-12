The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has been blasted for criticising Governor Ishaku of Taraba state

According to Alhaji Abubakar Bawa, an aide to the Taraba governor, the APC has no moral right to criticise anybody

Going further, the aide who is the special Adviser to the Taraba state governor on Political Matters claimed most politicians tackling the governor are ignorant of situations in the wards

Alhaji Abubakar Bawa has blasted the All Progressives Congress (APC) for criticising Governor Darius Ishaku.

Bawa who is the special Adviser to the Taraba state governor on Political Matters, said this in an interview with journalists on Sunday, July 12, Punch Newspaper reports.

Governor Ishaku aide has blasted the APC for criticising the governor. Dairus Ishaku

He disclosed this in reaction to allegation raised by the Taraba state chairman of APC, Alhaji Ibrahim El-Suldi.

El-Suldi had accused the Governor of lying about his achievements in the state.

He said:

“El-Suldi and most of APC leaders in Taraba are Abuja politicians who only come home during elections, and as such, they have lost touch of development at home. In fact, most of them have not visited their electoral wards in the past two years.

“In El-Suldi’s village in Gashaka local government, the governor has renovated the health centre there and is one of the best primary health care centres in the state.

“There is no electoral ward in Taraba today that has not benefitted from the Governor’s intervention either through road construction, water, education and health among others.

