Governors and presidents who defect from the party on whose platform they were elected might start losing their seat

This comes as Nigerian House of Representative members are actively planning to make a law to that effect

According to the sponsor of the bill, this will help in strengthening Nigeria's democracy and political parties

The House of Representatives is considering making a president or governor lose their seat if they defect from the political party on whose platform they were elected to another.

Presently, the constitution only prescribes such for National Assembly and state House of Assembly members.

A member of the Peoples Democratic Party from Taraba State, Rimamnde Kwewum, has now sponsored a bill to extend the condition to the president, vice-president, governor and deputy governor.

Since the last general elections in 2019, governors who have changed parties include David Umahi of Ebonyi State, Ben Ayade of Cross River State, and recently Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State.

The bill, which is awaiting second reading by the House, seeks to amend sections 144(1) and 189(1) of the 1999 Constitution “to check incidents of defections, that is, cross-carpetings or abandoning the political party that sponsored a president, vice-president, governor or deputy governor, as the case may be, for another political party, in the absence of a merger of political parties, division or factions within the sponsoring political party.”

Kwewum, in the legislative brief on the bill, said, “Presently, only legislators in the national and state Houses of Assembly lose their seats if they defect to other political parties. The intention remains the need to improve and deepen democracy by strengthening the political parties.

“There is no doubting the fact that all through history, political parties have remained the strongest pillars of democracy. They provide choices for people by professing and working through some governing philosophies, and help to educate people on different patterns of developments being proposed by the different political parties.

Recall that Legit.ng reported that Idagbo Ochiglegoor, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the House of Representatives, has defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC). Ochiglegoor defected to the ruling party alongside another colleague, Michael Etaba.

The lawmakers cited an alleged crisis in the PDP in their state as the reason for dumping the party. However, Toby Okechukwu, the deputy minority leader, protested the defections and said there is no crisis in the PDP as they claimed.

Okechukwu argued that Ochiglegoor and Etaba ought to lose their seat for defecting from the party, citing section 68 of the constitution to back his claim.

Zamfara senator resigns from PDP

In a related development, Senator Hassan Mohammad Gusau has announced the resignation of his membership of the PDP.

This was disclosed by Ezrel Tabiowo, the special assistant press to the president of the Senate in a statement sent to Legit.ng.

The lawmaker representing Zamfara Central tendered his resignation in a letter addressed to the president of the Senate and read during the start of plenary on Tuesday, June 29.

House of Reps approve bill to create state police across Nigeria

Also, the House of Representatives has commenced the process of giving legal backing to the establishment of state police in Nigeria.

The legislators on Tuesday, July 6, passed for second reading, a bill seeking to amend the 1999 Constitution to allow the creation of state police and legalise regional security outfits.

The proposed legislation intends to decentralize the current police system by moving police from the exclusive legislative list to the concurrent list. The bill was sponsored by Onofiok Luke representing Etinan/Nsit Ibom/Nsit Ubium Federal Constituency.

