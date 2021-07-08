Everybody wears jeans, but it takes the right person to make a fashion statement in it. This is a department fashion influencer, Laura Ikeji-Kanu excels in.

Laura has carved a niche for herself in the fashion industry and every outfit she wears is a hit back to back.

From mum jeans, to crazy and normal jeans, Laura keeps proving that she is the baddest to ever jump on the trend.

Legit.ng has put together photos of the mum of two rocking jeans in style.

1. Boss it up

Ripped jeans is the least style anyone would want to try to look formal in but Laura came through with the drip and ate the look up!

This is how to turn up boss babe-crazy style.

2. Casual chic

White is not a colour a lot of people will have in their wardrobe not to talk of pulling it off.

Well, Laura went casual with this look and the touch of yellow is the right amount.

3. The mum jean

If the only way you have worn your mum jean is tuck in a shirt or look semi-formal, this is for you.

Looking chic has never looked so good on anyone, Laura paired this look with slides and if you are just going to lunch with your girls, this is for you.

4. Go Semi-Formal

Laura says 'that not so formal meeting' still needs to be dressed up for. This is another look we like on the fashion influencer, it's chic, simple and classy.

5. The Blazer look

One thing Laura has done with her jeans looks so far is to show that they can work with jackets and blazers.

This is another way to show up stylish and elegant in jeans.

6. The Bootcut

Another blazer look, but this time, with bootcut jeans. At this point, Laura needs an award for this effortless slay back to back.

7. Straight Legs

According to this ensemble, you do not need skinny jeans to rock blazers. So be like Laura, dig out your straight jeans and rock it!

You can also be daring like her and let the abs/stomach out.

