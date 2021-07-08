Following the declaration by the court that Nigeria’s former minister Kemi Adeosun did not need to have a National Youth Service Corps before she could serve as a minister, Legit.ng in this report lists some other ministers who have been faced with certificate problems, Punch Newspaper reports.

Audu Ogbeh - Needs no NYSC certificate because he graduated before the commencement of the scheme. Osagie Ehanire - He is 72. When he graduated from the Ludwig Maximilian University of Munich in 1973, the NYSC decree was not in effect. Anthony Anwuka - He also missed NYSC because graduated from the University of Sierra Leone in 1974. Abdulrahman Dambazau - Exempted because of his status as military personnel at the time of his graduation from Kent State University, in the United States, while in service. Mustapha Shehuri - He obtained his bachelors degree only in 2007, at the age of 46, from the University of Maiduguri. For graduating above the age of 30, he was given was fit for exemption, on account of age. Amina Mohammed - She has no bachelors degree so she needs no NYSC. Hadi Sirika - Sirika does not have a certificate of national service Bbecause he has no bachelors degree or similar qualification, Premium Times added.

Court clears ex-minster of NYSC scheme allegation

Earlier, Justice Taiwo of the Federal High Court in Abuja ruled that Adeosun was not qualified for the scheme being that she graduated at 22 years as a British citizen at the time.

The court also noted that the former minister returned to her motherland when she was above 30 years, making her ineligible for the service.

Even more, Justice Taiwo said the plaintiff did not require a discharge certificate of NYSC to be appointed a minister in Nigeria.

Huge reactions as Adeosun reemerges, introduces new programme

Meanwhile, Adeosun founded an online thrift-for-charity initiative tagged the Dash Me Foundation.

The foundation launched on Sunday, June 13, was established to mobilise resources for distribution to vulnerable people in society via grassroots charities.

In a post on her verified Facebook page, the former minister thanked those who attended the launch of the foundation, including Nigeria's vice president, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, who chaired the occasion.

