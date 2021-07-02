The planned Yoruba Nation rally in Lagos was on Thursday, July 1, cancelled by the police command

CP Hakeem Odumosu in an announcement on Thursday noted that some miscreants are planning to use the opportunity for evil practices

Odumosu added that the hoodlums are waiting to hijack the exercise and launch attacks on innocent Lagosians

Lagos - The police command in Lagos has warned that it will not tolerate any sort of rally by members of secessionist groups no matter their influence and affluence in the state.

Hakeem Odumosu, the police commissioner in Lagos, issued the warning during a media briefing on Thursday, July 1, Punch reports.

CP Odumosu said no rally by secessionists will be tolerated in Lagos (Photo: Nigerian Police Force)

Source: Facebook

Odumosu noted that the command is aware of a planned rally that is expected to be hijacked by hoodlums waiting to wreak havoc in the state.

In specific terms, he disclosed that some militants in the state are itching to infiltrate the ranks of the proposed rally and launch attacks on the streets of Lagos.

The commissioner made it clear that, for this reason, no avenue or permission will be granted to such protests, Premium Times added.

He stated:

“On no account will any actual or rumoured activity, including the planned mega rally, be allowed to lock down the state or hinder the normal daily activities of the good people of Lagos State.

“Report available to the police command indicates that some disgruntled elements have perfected plans to infiltrate the ranks of protesters, cause mayhem and seize the opportunity to attack and loot properties of the law-abiding citizens of this state..."

Yoruba group asks Igboho to learn from Nnamdi Kanu’s downfall

Meanwhile, a message had been sent to Yoruba secession agitator, Sunday Adeyemo Igboho popularly known as Sunday Igboho to learn from the fate of Nnamdi Kanu. This message was sent by the Yoruba Welfare Group (YWG).

President of the group, Comrade Abdulhakeem Alawuje, advised Igboho not to indulge in actions that would plunge the southwest into crises as being witnessed in the southeast.

He said:

“With all the backings that Kanu claimed he has, he was arrested like a chicken and extradited to Nigeria without noise. As we speak, his trial has continued at the Abuja High Court."

Source: Legit.ng