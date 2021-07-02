Things are really going bad for members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in the southeast

The arrest of the proscribed group's leader, Nnamdi Kanu, has opened doors for more attacks on his cohorts

The police confirmed the destruction of IPOB's base in Delta on Thursday, July 1, following airstrikes by troops

Nigerian security operatives launched airstrikes on camps said to be housing top members of the Indigenous People of Biafra in the Illah area of Delta on Thursday, July 1.

This was confirmed by the commissioner of police in the state, Muhammed Ari, on Thursday, Leadership reports.

Commenting on the development which has been reported as a victory against the dominance of the secessionist southeast group, Ari noted that Illah is the base of IPOB in Delta.

The commissioner sounded it as a stern warning that IPOB members are not welcome in Delta because it is a peace-loving state.

He stated:

“Illah is the base of IPOB. They come from Onitsha, Anambra State to regroup in Illah. We must tell them they are not welcomed in the state.

"Delta State would be hot for them. Once we identify them through the air, we shall make sure we send them parking and if care is not taken, deal with them the way they want.”

Vanguard claimed that the attack was carried out by a joint team of the Nigerian Army, Navy, Air Force, and police.

Wike Reveals why IPOB Cannot Give Sit-At-Home Order in Rivers

Meanwhile, the governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike, on Monday, May 31, faulted the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB)'s sit-at-home order.

Wike explained that the group cannot issue an order to Rivers people to sit at home. According to him, Rivers is a south-south state in the Niger Delta and not one of the southeastern states.

He made the disclosure while speaking with journalists, adding that he was not against the activities of the outlawed group in the southeast region of the country..

