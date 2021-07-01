Nigerian food has always been recognized globally. But there are certain individuals who put in extra work to bring positive attention to the many dishes we have in this part of the world.

These are interesting times to be a Nigerian creative. Everywhere one turns, A Nigerian is excelling in whatever field that is. Recent examples include the Grammy wins of Nigerian musicians Burna Boy and Wizkid.

The entrance of Netflix and other streaming giants also signifies that Nollywood is slowly gaining traction amongst movie lovers all over the world.

When it comes to stomach affairs, there are those who are flying the Nigerian flag as well. Legit.ng chronicles six creative chefs and what makes them stellar ambassadors of Naija food.

1. Afrifoodnet

Think of a place where one can view the best Nigerian and African food recipes; this is what Afrifoodnet is in the simplest terms. If you want to find a recipe for properly made Nigerian Jollof rice, or the simplest noodles mixed with vegetables, Afrifoodnet’s page on Instagram is the place to find it. Their aim is to build a community of African food lovers and from the look of things, their plan is working.

2. Matsecooks

Matse Uwatse used to work as an OAP on one of the popular radio stations in Lagos till she quit and focused her energy on showing the world her culinary talents. Her strength lies in her ability to take the most technical or difficult Nigerian dish and simplify it thereby making it easier for the average cook to make. Case in point, her simple recipe for goat meat coconut rice. Did I mention that she also makes her own spices and seasonings?

3. Dobbysignature

One of the first chefs to embrace the use of social media, Dobby’s Instagram page is a delight. It’s almost like taking a trip around the country via food. This is because she can make any meal from any part of the country. Not only does she document her process via video, but there is also always something that stands out about how the food is served. I mean, how many chefs can combine okro and fisherman’s soup with the result looking aesthetically pleasing?

4. Sisi Yemmie

Perhaps the most famous amongst all the chefs on this list, Sisi Yemmie’s appeal lies in how she goes one step further to share parts of her life that fans wouldn’t normally have access to. When she cooks, she shares videos and photos of members of her family enjoying her meals. Fans love this and this is evident in her organic growth over the years. Also, her recipes are very practical. In fact, her party rice recipe remains a favorite of mine. She is also an author with her own cookbook.

5. Ify’s Kitchen

Ify’s Instagram page is filled with sophisticated recipes that are very eye-catching. For those of us who shy away from cooking ‘technical’ meals, Ify’s recipes make it look easy. For example, a meal of chicken in white sauce may look difficult to accomplish, but thanks to the recipe on her Instagram page, it can be done easily.

6. Nengi’s Kitchen

Not to be confused with Nengi from Big Brother Naija, this Nengi describes herself as a food architect, and rightly so. From time to time, she shows off her plating skills. Either she is creatively serving Eba and Vegetable soup, or she is giving fufu a makeover. She is also an author with her own cookbook currently out.

Source: Legit.ng