A group within the All Progressives Congress says the Buhari's government has revamped Nigeria's agricultural sector

According to the group, the achievements of the Buhari-led government in the agricultural sector are well documented

The APC support group also reeled out some of the achievements of the government in the sector since 2015

FCT, Abuja - The APC Legacy Awareness and Campaign (APC-LAC) has declared that President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration is steadily moving Nigeria towards self-sufficiency in food production in a way that has never been witnessed since independence.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) support group said Nigeria’s steady progress in the administration’s efforts at positioning agriculture as the fulcrum of the country’s economic development was commendable.

The APC-LAC says President Buhari has done well in the agricultural sector. Photo credit: Michael Nagle/Bloomberg

This was contained in a statement sent to Legit.ng on Wednesday, June 30 by the promoters of the group.

Consistent achievements in the agric sector

They challenged the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to present its scorecards for sixteen (16) years between 1999 and 2015 in comparison to that of the APC.

Part of the statement read:

“Since 2015 when this administration took over, it has put no one in doubt of its determination to transform the agricultural sector as a major pillar of the country’s economy and a bold statement on its determined efforts at diversification.

“The president’s agricultural revolution is underscored by several critical policies for the enhancement of growth and development.

“Such policies include the inauguration of the National Food Security Council, Agriculture for Food and Jobs Plan, National Livestock Transformation Plan, the Anchors Borrowers Programme, and National Fertilizer Initiative.

“Other landmark Buhari agriculture initiatives are also in the works, with the support of foreign governments and development partners.

“They include the Special-Agro Industrial Processing Zones programme, which will establish agro-processing centres across all the 6 geo-political zones of the country.”

The promoters of APC-LAC include APC national youth leader, Barr. Ismaeel Ahmed, former APC national publicity secretary, Lanre Issa-Onilu, director-general of the Progressive Governors Forum, Salihu Lukman, and presidential media aide, Tolu Ogunlesi.

Buhari also hailed for investment in infrastructures

The group had earlier declared that the Buhari-led administration committed more resources to infrastructure than any other administration in Nigerian since 1999.

The administrations before President Muhammadu Buhari include former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Late Umaru Musa Yar'Adua, and ex-President Goodluck Jonathan.

The APC-LAC said more road and rail infrastructure are being built and or completed since Buhari assumed office in 2015 than in the sixteen years between 1999 and 2015.

Similarly, the APC-LAC recently said the Buhari-led administration has been laying a foundation for Nigeria's greatness.

According to the group, a lot of the investments and reforms being made currently should have been done long before now by successive PDP administrations.

In a statement sent to Legit.ng on Wednesday, June 2, the group said if the opposition PDP and its leadership want to join in criticizing and opposing the APC administration, it must do so by presenting to Nigerians what they did comparatively during their 16-year stewardship.

