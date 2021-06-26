President Buhari has admitted knowledge of unrest that bedevilled the APC before the CECPC was inaugurated

Buhari said the ruling party's internal wars were threatening to implode its structures under the weight of court cases

The president, however, noted that the Buni-led leadership came on board and changed the narrative of the party for good

Buhari also vowed that he and other chieftains of the party will keep supporting Buni and leave behind a good legacy for successors

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Abuja - President Muhammdu Buhari has congratulated the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the All Progressives Congress led by Governor Mai Mala Buni.

The president who spoke on Friday, June 25, at the State House, said the ruling party, through the laudable leadership of the Yobe governor, has been revived, energized, and repositioned for future victories, Channels TV reports.

Buhari said he will leave behind a legacy of trust and confidence in the APC before he leaves the presidency (Photo: Bashir Ahmad)

Source: Facebook

Buhari added that before the committee was inaugurated, the internal crisis and rancour of the party that came in form of litigations and counter-litigations were obvious to many.

He said:

“We are all witnesses to the crisis that engulfed the party leading to litigations and presented a picture of selfishness and division.’’

Moving forward, the Nigerian leader assured members of the CECPC that they will not lack the continued support of all party chieftains as they take on greater strides.

Buhari added that he plans to leave behind a legacy of fairness that will guarantee the party's survival.

Read the president's full speech in the Facebook post below:

APC Extends Buni’s Tenure as National Caretaker Chairman

Meanwhile, the APC had extended the tenure of Buni-led Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee.

Mamman Mohammed, a media aide to Governor Buni, confirmed this in a statement on Friday, June 25.

It was gathered that the caretaker committee secured another extension until when it could conduct the party’s national convention.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Legit.ng gathered that a member of the committee who did not want to be mentioned confirmed the development.

Source: Legit.ng News