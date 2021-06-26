A dispute in the political support organization of President Buhari has culminated in the group imposing strong disciplinary actions on a member

Senator Godswill Akpabio, the national coordinator of the Presidential Support Committee (PSC) has been suspended

The organization justified the action taken against Akpabio on the grounds of ensuring its survival

Abuja - A report by Daily Trust has revealed that there are cracks in the All-Progressive Congress (APC) and Presidential Support Committee (PSC) as it suspended its national coordinator Senator Godswill Akpabio.

According to the report, the political support Organization of President Muhammadu Buhari suspended Akpabio for inactivity and poor leadership.

Gideon Sammani, the PSC founder and national facilitator, and Dr. Kailani Muhammad, the organisation’s director of media, speaking to newsmen on Saturday, June 26, said the suspension order was carried out to ensure the survival and the revitalization of PSC.

The event where Akpabio was suspended was the “National General Meeting and Merit Award” of the PSC and the former Akwa Ibom State governor, was slated to deliver a speech.

However, the 41-member national executive committee said that Akpabio was undermining the progress of the organisation, which they said was the platform of his ministerial nomination and confirmation.

Sammani said it is regrettable that PSC was drifting due to failed leadership of the National Coordinator, adding that Akpabio abandoned the organisation and its members.

He said that APC members are very experienced people, who worked tirelessly to refocus the organization and to enable it achieve its objectives, but that the National Coordinator became a cog in the wheel of its progress.

He said that at the close of 2020, a National Conference with the theme: “Fairness, Equity and Justice: Panacea for Peace, Unity and Development” was mooted but to the chagrin of every member, Akpabio skillfully turned down the idea in the pretext of shifting the time for the conference to January, 2021, which is yet to see the light of the day.

He said, “Senator Akpabio as National Coordinator was appointed as Minister for Niger Delta through the PSC platform but the Organisation is worst hit by his inactions.

He said that even to offer advice, defend government policy and constructively criticise it where necessary has remained a huge challenge to Akpabio.

He also said that an ad-hoc committee was set up under Ambassador Lawal Munir to rejig the organisation but the suspended National Coordinator was yet to act on the committee’s submission.

Source: Legit.ng