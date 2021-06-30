In the recently-aired episode of the BBNaija reunion show, Vee was giving the opportunity to explain the peppery food situation in the house

According to her, the aim of making her food spicy was not done with the intention to harm anyone but simply because she liked it

Recall it was a known fact that Dorathy had an ulcer and therefore could not Vee's food back in the house

Vee recently got the chance to clear the air concerning the time in the house she talked about intentionally making her food spicy to keep certain people from eating it.

Recall back in the house, Dorathy had made it clear that she had an ulcer and therefore could not eat any spicy food.

Vee explained why she made her food inedible to others. Photo credit: @veeiye, @thedorathybachor

Source: Instagram

In the recent episode of the 2020 Big Brother Naija reunion show, the singer whose real name is Victoria Adeyele, explained that she didn't do it to intentionally poison Dorathy but simply due to the fact that she enjoyed her meals spicy.

It seemed intentional

Reacting to her explanation, Dorathy questioned Vee on why she never gave her a warning before eating her food.

The queen of the Explorers stated that she remembered the few times she ate food prepared by Vee and it was very spicy.

According to her, leaving the house and then finding out that Vee made her food spicy despite being aware of two people in the house who had an ulcer, made it look very intentional to her.

Watch the clip below:

Reactions

The video clip has sparked mixed reactions among social media users with many tagging Vee evil for doing such and still trying to defend it.

Below are some comments:

calm_annie_:

"I just blocked my friends that supports VEE.... No is too much."

ay_ebs:

"Anyone here who will support this all in the name of vee is blunt is just evil.this girl normalises every evil thing she does with no remorse and the fact that people will support it amazes me.there is a big difference between a blunt person and an evil person .ulcer is sickness and so knowning someones sickness yet doing something that will trigger that sickness is not u being blunt its shows u are evil .evil to the core."

commi_edet:

"She’s not anyone’s cook biko❤️"

damiekim:

"Just apologize, girl! You don’t have a point! Take your L and meuveee."

cianna_____:

"In vee's words. I have discovered a way to make some people not eat my food. I will add extra pepper to it. I remembered she told Laycon. And that one couldn't correct her on that. Friendship of ev*l."

peacechisom123:

"Witch am not surprise, this girl can kill seriously after hearing what she told lilo."

gmazana2018:

"This girl though you call blunt nah it's a devil in reincarnation."

The recent episode also saw Vee opening up on how she felt about putting Lilo up for eviction.

Recall Lilo and Ka3na were the first housemates to be evicted from the show and Vee nominated both of them.

Defending her reasons for nominating Lilo who considered her a friend in the house, Vee stated that at the time, it didn't seem like Lilo wanted badly to be on the show.

Source: Legit.ng