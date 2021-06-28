The speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has responded to questions about the regulation of social media in Nigeria

Gbajabiamila explained why Nigeria could find itself in trouble if laws are not enacted to regulate social media

Many Nigerians have accused the government of trying to gag freedom of expressing under the guise of regulating social media

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has backed calls for the regulation of social media.

Gbajabiamila said the regulation must be imposed to prevent the evil of social media from taking root in the country.

Femi Gbajabiamila said Nigeria’s interests must be protected. Photo: House of Representatives, Federal Republic of Nigeria

Source: Facebook

The Nation reported that he made the statement on Sunday, June 27, during a chat with young Nigerians.

The speaker said:

“The social media is the most potent weapon for good and for evil. While we welcome the good, we must prepare over the evil. You cannot use the idea of free speech to destroy me.''

According to Premium Times, the lawmaker stated that everything in life needed regulation.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

National Assembly considering regulating social media

He explained that most democracies in the world today are making efforts to regulate social media, noting that the National Assembly has been considering how to regulate social media.

The politician explained that regulation of social media is necessary to protect every single citizen in the country

Gbajabiamila, however, assured Nigerians that the position the National Assembly would take on the matter would be in the overall interest of the Nigerian people.

Muhammad says social media not food

Meanwhile, Fatahu Muhammad, the member representing Daura federal constituency of Katsina state in the House of Representatives, has expressed disappointment at Nigerian youths, saying Twitter is not food that Nigerians require.

PM News reports that Muhammad, who is from President Muhammadu Buhari’s constituency, said social media needs to be regulated for youths to put Nigeria first and face the real problems.

He made the statement on Tuesday, June 22, during the investigative hearing organised by the House joint committees on information, national orientation, ethics and values alongside the national security, justice, and commerce on the suspension of Twitter.

Source: Legit.ng