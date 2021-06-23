A Zambian news presenter Kabinda Kalimina shocked the viewers when he said staff at KBN TV had not been paid live on-air

Kalimina had started the bulletin with a recap of stories before pausing abruptly to demand that he and his colleagues be paid

The TV station, KBN TV, has, however, issued a statement condemning Kalimina's action and claiming he was 'drunk'

Zambia - Kabinda Kalimina, a Zambian broadcast journalist caused a stir during a KBN TV news programme when he said staff of the media company had not received their salaries and insisted they "must be paid".

Daily Mail reported that Kalimina had started the show as normal and was giving a roundup of the top stories when he suddenly stopped to make the complaint live on-air.

A Zambian news presenter Kalimina Kabinda demands his unpaid salary during a live news broadcast. Photo credit: Kalimina Kabinda

Speaking to the camera, he said in a Facebook video sighted by Legit.ng:

"Away from the news, ladies and gentleman, we are human beings. We have to get paid.

"Unfortunately, on KBN we haven't been paid... Sharon and everyone else haven't been paid, including myself. We have to get paid."

Kalimina was then cut off by the station and the producers quickly began the opening trailer again.

KBN TV issues statement

Meanwhile, Kalimina has been condemned by KBN TV, describing his actions as a 'One-Night stunt of Fame' as they urged members to treat the interruption with 'the contempt it deserves.

The TV station said Kalimina had exhibited "drunken behaviour".

The company in a statement sighted by Legit.ng said it would investigate how a "drunken part-time presenter found himself on air unabated".

Kalimina reacts

However, Kalimina has since refuted their claims that he was drunk.

In a Facebook post, he questioned how he could have been under the influence when he had presented three other shows before the news bulletin.

Reactions trail KBN TV's statement

Many Facebook users have been reacting to the statement issued by the TV news media. Here is a few of the comments:

Bernard Phiri said:

"Your statement is inadequate. You have not addressed the root cause of what gave rise to the unfortunate incident. I urge you to pay your employees on time to avoid such embarrassments.

"Whether or not the newscaster was drunk and a part time employee is irrelevant just pay on time. You have to update the workers about the delay in pay not just sitting ndwii with no communication of any kind kwati bana benu."

Haroldinho Du Torres said:

"What the young man did was regrettable...But on the flip side, you want mitigate such before they happen.

"Drunk or not, pay them what is due.. The content of your statement boarders so much on "part time and drunkeness" as if it matters less.

"Part time or not, they represent KBN and it is the duty of its CEO n management to pay them what is due to avoid bringing not KBN but the entire media fraternity (which you belong to) into disrepute."

Kollinz Chisenga said:

"Mr.CEO you cannot claim the guy was drunk and tht you are carrying out investigation, your press query was only supose to end at apologizing for what transpired with your so called part time news caster without following the laid down procedures, trying to downplay his behaviour by asking us to treat it with the contempt it deserve, is not solving the problem,

"So the person who reported to you tht the guy was drunk only new after the so called "one night stunt"."

Cathy Faith Soko said:

"Pay them whether ni part time or not,he worked for his money....your press statement is unnecessary ba KBN

"Media houses need to man up unlike using people for free....ey v bills to pay."

Chitimukulu Musungu Bwembya said:

"Both actions are wrong...I mean not paying workers and a live protest by a worker. Easy thing is to pay or keep the dialogue."

