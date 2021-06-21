NAF claims scores of the Islamic State for West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists have been killed

Also, the terrorists commanders have been eliminated in Lamboa in Kaga local government area of Borno state

Airforce spokesperson, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet confirmed the success of the military airstrikes

Fighter aircraft of the Nigerian Air Force, NAF, on Sunday eliminated scores of ISWAP-Boko Haram terrorists including their commanders in Lamboa in Kaga Local Government area of Borno State.

The multiple airstrikes conducted by a mix of our aircraft including Alpha-Jets, L-39 and MI-35 helicopters, might have also killed the notorious ISWAP Logistic Commander, Modu Sullum.

ISWAP hideout has been destroyed by Nigerian Airforce. Photo: Nigerian Airforce

Source: Facebook

Modu Sulum was responsible for the destruction of power transmission towers at Malanari along Maiduguri-Damaturu Highway and attacks on travellers in Auno and Jakana axis.

The insurgents, in a convoy of eight -gun trucks, had invaded Lamboa, preparatory to launching a gruesome attack in Mainok axis in the State.

But the terrorists were swiftly engaged by ground and air troops, who foiled their missions after the NAF reconnaissance platform had earlier hovered over the location before the airstrikes.

It was gathered that over a dozen ISWAP-Boko Haram fighters were killed by bombardments of the military fighter aircraft.

When contacted Airforce Spokesperson, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet confirmed the success of the military airstrikes.

Buhari charges troops to sustain the fight against insurgency

In another development, President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday, June 17 charged frontline troops in Maiduguri to put in more efforts in the fight against insecurity.

According to the president, there’s still a lot of work to be done in defeating insurgents in the troubled northeast region of the country.

The president made the comment while addressing the troops of the Joint Task Force at Maimalari Cantonment parade ground in Maiduguri, the Borno state capital. He assured the armed forces of more procurement of armaments to assist them in defeating the enemies of Nigeria.

Boko Haram kills 10 people

Meanwhile, Boko Haram insurgents staged a fresh attack in Damasak, the headquarters of the Mobbar local government area of Borno state, killing at least 10 people.

The chairman of the local government, Mustapha Bako Kolo, confirmed the attack occurred on Tuesday night, April 13.

An unspecified number of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) were also injured during the attack.

15 passengers kidnapped

In a related development, heavily armed gunmen kidnapped about 15 passengers along the Tsakskiya-Ummadau road in Safana local government area of Katsina state.

The passengers were travelling in a commercial vehicle with registration number KZR 345ZT, when they were ambushed by the bandits on Sunday, April 11.

