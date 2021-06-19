Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa state has partly held injustice responsible for Nigeria's rising security challenges

The governor aired this view at a peacebuilding dialogue organised for Taraba, Benue and Nasarawa states

Barrister Istifanus Haruna, the chief of staff to the Taraba state governor, applauded the cooperation of the three states to jointly fight the security menace

Lafia, Nasarawa state - Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa state has identified a lack of trust, fairness and justice as part of the factors responsible for Nigeria's security crisis.

The governor said this on Friday, June 18, at the opening of a two-day multi-stakeholders regional peacebuilding dialogue for Taraba, Benue and Nasarawa states, Daily Trust reported.

Nasarawa state governor, Abdullahi Sule, says lack of trust, fairness and justice, other factors causing the insecurity in Nigeria. Photo credit: Gov. Abdullahi A. Sule Mandate

At the event held in Lafia, the Nasarawa state capital, Governor Sule of the All Progressives Congress (APC) said since he assumed office, he has not relented in ensuring lasting peace in the state.

He stressed the need for all stakeholders in the three states to join hands in building lasting peace.

In his earlier remark, Barrister Istifanus Haruna, the chief of staff to the Taraba state governor, said peace has eluded Taraba, Nasarawa and Benue states with each of them engulfed in crisis for a long period of time.

Haruna commended the efforts by the governments of the three states targeted at creating synergy towards finding lasting peace in the region.

Meanwhile, Christian Okafor, a representative of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), said the regional peace conference was organized in conjunction with the West African Network for Peace Building Nigeria to foster peace.

