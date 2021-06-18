The special adviser to the president on media and publicity, Femi Adesina, has faulted the negative utterances of some Nigerians

The presidential aide explained why such doomsday predictions did not emanate during the Buhari administration

Adesina expressed the confidence that Nigeria will continue to remain as one united nation despite the negative utterances

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

A presidential aide, Femi Adesina, has dismissed claims by some Nigerians that there is an agenda by the Buhari administration to Fulanise the country.

Adesina in an article published on his Facebook page titled, Nigeria’s Unity And All The Iberiberism, stated that some people have no other business than making doomsday predictions of a crumbled, collapsed Nigeria.

President Buhari says Nigeria’s unity is not negotiable. Photo: Femi Adesina

Source: Facebook

Femi Adesina criticises doomsday predictions about Nigeria

The presidential spokesperson said the people making the predictions behave like they fast and pray for Nigeria’s eventuality collapse.

Adesina however, explained that these types of predictions were also made during the tenure of past presidents, but that they never occurred.

He said:

‘’When Chief Olusegun Obasanjo was President between 1999 and 2007, they predicted that he was going to be the last President of a united Nigeria.

''It didn’t happen. When Umaru Yar’Adua came, they said he was too sick to hold Nigeria together. The country stood. Under Goodluck Jonathan, they said the man was too weak, and different components of the country would soon say, ‘to your tents oh Israel.’ Nigeria survived. And for six years under Muhammadu Buhari, they have not changed their songs.''

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news

According to The Punch, he said despite the claims that the Fulanisation of the country would be the final death knell, Nigeria will survive from day to day and month to month.

Governor Uzodimma rejects secession

Meanwhile, Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo state has assured that Igbos won't secede away from Nigeria.

The governor, however, stated that what Igbo people want in the country, is not to be treated as second-class citizens.

Governor Uzodimma made the statement on Wednesday, June 17 when he welcomed the House of Representatives committee on constitution amendment led by the deputy speaker, Ahmed Idris Wase to Imo state.

Source: Legit.ng