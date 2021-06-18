Chelsea are competing with Paris Saint Germain for the signature of Morocco international Achraf Hakimi

The talented fullback was signed by Inter from Real Madrid, but the Nerazzuri are willing to cash in on him

Chelsea might need to offer cash plus another player if they are to beat rivals to the signature of 22-year old Hakimi

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Serie A champions Inter Milan are willing to accept a deal from Chelsea for 22-year old defender Achraf Hakimi but under certain conditions.

Chelsea want Achraf Hakimi, and are willing to offer cash plus Marcos Alonso for the Moroccan. Photo by Nicolò Campo.

Source: Getty Images

According to Italian news outlet, Calciomercato.com Inter are willing to sell Hakimi on the condition that Chelsea’s 30-year old fullback Marcos Alonso goes the opposite way.

The Blues have been in an intense fight for Hakimi alongside Paris Saint Germain, although latest reports from Sky Sport indicate Thomas Tuchels’s men are in better position to land the Morrocan.

Both Chelsea and PSG reportedly offered a fee in the region of KSh 7.6 billion (€60 million) but Inter considers the fee to be too low.

Chelsea might be forced to part ways with Marcos Alonso in order to land Achraf Hakimi. Photo by Justin Tallis.

Source: Getty Images

The fact that the Serie A champions are interested in one of Chelsea’s players could give the Blues an edge over other rivals.

Chelsea are further willing to tempt Inter Milan with other players in exchange including Emerson Palmieri and Andreas Christensen.

However, new Inter boss Simeone Inzaghi is a huge admirer of Marcos Alonso and prefers the 30-year old if a ‘cash-plus-player’ deal is to be effected.

Hakimi was signed by Inter Milan from Real Madrid for £34m (€40m) and he spent two seasons on loan at Borussia Dortmund.

Alonso down the pecking order at Chelsea

Alonso is currently looking at the exit door at Chelsea after falling down the pecking order in Tuchel’s lineup.

The German prefers Ben Chilwell in his three at the back set up which has so far proved to have devastating effect on opposition.

Notably, Tuchel’s tendency to start Chilwell further upfield helped him triumph over Pep Guardiola in the Champions League final.

Inter Milan need to sell

Whatever happens, it is almost a certainty that Inter Milan will sell some players, especially because of the club’s current financial situation.

The adverse effects of the COVID-19 pandemic has led Inter to face tough financial times, in a situation that ultimately led to the departure of boss Antonio Conte.

Source: Legit