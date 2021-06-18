Governor Nyesom Wike has shared his thoughts on the recent Twitter ban by the federal government

For the Rivers state governor, the decision was taken because the government of the day can't stand criticisms

The governor also stated that the Buhari-led government has nothing to offer the country anymore

Port Harcourt - Nyesom Wike, Rivers state governor, says it is hypocritical for the All Progressives Congress (APC) to contemplate banning or regulating social media after using it to hoodwink Nigerians to attain power.

The Rivers state chief executive said the APC-led government has miserably failed and wants to use its disagreement with Twitter as a decoy to suppress criticism of the administration’s appalling handling of the affairs of the nation by regulating social media.

The governor, who made this assertion during the inauguration of nine reconstructed streets, in the Old Government Residential Area of Port Harcourt on Thursday night, June 17.

Governor Wike says the APC-led government has nothing to offer Nigerians. Photo credit: Rivers state government

Avoiding criticisms at all cost

Wike in a statement issued by his media aide, Kelvin Ebiri on Friday morning, June 18, and seen by Legit.ng, noted that APC, having been subjected to mockery on social networks, is desperate to trample on the freedom of expression of Nigerians.

His words:

“You have misled the country. You told us lies through social media. The same social media that you used to take over the government, the same social media you want to regulate and ban.”

A failed government

Also, in a video shared on the Facebook page of his party - the Peoples Democratic Party, Governor Wike said President Muhammadu Buhari has nothing else to offer Nigerians.

The Rivers state governor made the comment while reacting to a recent television interview of the president.

Recall that Governor Wike recently declared that he will never pay a visit to the presidential villa to ask President Buhari for help.

Wike made the statement on Tuesday, June 15, when speaking at inaugurating a road project in Etche local government area of Rivers state.

He also accused the president of shifting the responsibility of securing Nigerians to the 36 state governors in the country.

Meanwhile, Governor Wike has said the Rivers government will soon make it illegal for anyone to openly graze cattle in the state.

The governor made the disclosure on Wednesday, June 16, at the inauguration of the Isaiah Odoli/Omerelu Streets in New GRA Phase 1 in Obio-Akpor local government area of Rivers state.

He promised to give the ban on open grazing in the state a legal backing by sending the required bill to the House of Assembly.

