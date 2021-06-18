Stanley Eguma has rejoined his family after regaining freedom from his abductors after four days in captivity

The longest serving NPFL boss was forcefully taken by kidnappers earlier this week after returning from a league game against Adamawa United in Gombe

No one knows the details of his release as the club only made the news of his return available to the media on their Facebook page

Nigeria Professional Football League club Rivers United can confirm that their head coach Stanley Eguma has regained freedom after bout four days in captivity.

The longest serving NPFL coach was reported missing earlier this week while on his way back from Gombe state - the venue of his side's game against Adamawa United.

Sources close to the club confirmed that two co-travelers revealed that unknown gunmen abducted the coach in the south-eastern region of the country.

Rivers United head coach Stanley Eguma at the stands during one of his side's NPFL games. Credit - Rivers United F. C.

Source: Facebook

They added that the vehicle they were travelling in was forced to the side of the road after which they dragged them out of the car and drove off with the coach still in the vehicle.

The news of the ambush had sent shivers to the spine of the club members as well as the family of the tactician.

Although, there is no information as regards if ransom was paid for his release but the club's general manager Okey Kpalukwu conformed the coach is back according to BBC Sport and Complete Sports.

Eguma was appointed the coach of the defunct Dolphins FC coach in 2008 and remained in charge when the state government merged Dolphins with Sharks to form Rivers United four years ago.

Chelsea legend John Obi Mikel and Samson Siasia have gone through this ordeal after their parents were forcefully taken by gunmen - though were later released after paying them.

Ekundayo Ojo and Banjamin Iluyomade were also kidnapped but got released after sometime in their dens.

