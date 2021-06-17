Rivers United handler Stanley Eguma has been abducted by gunmen who attacked him in Enugu state

The incident happened on Monday, June 14, when Stanley Eguma was returning to Port-Harcourt from Gombe

Enugu state police have now started process to free the longest serving coach in the history of the NPFL

Stanley Eguma who is the gaffer of Nigerian Professional Football League side Rivers United has been kidnapped by unknown gunmen who abducted him in Enugu state.

The abduction was said to have occurred on Monday, June 14, when the Rivers United coach was traveling back to Port-Harcourt from Gombe with his official vehicle.

Tension started on Tuesday afternoon when players of Rivers United did not see their manager at training and all efforts to reach him on phone were futile.

The management of the club thought probably their manager was ill and needed to rest until they got to his house and he was unable to be found.

According to the latest report by The Nation and BBC, the Enugu state police command have began move to rescue Rivers United gaffer Stanley Eguma.

Daniel Ndukwe who is police spokesman in Enugu said the Commissioner of Police Mr Mohammed Aliyu has ordered the immediate rescue of Eguma.

In the history of the Nigerian topflight football, Stanley Eguma is the long serving manager having been in coaching for more than 20 years.

Eguma joined the now defunct Dolphins in 2008 and was retained by Rivers United in 2017 after the government merged Sharks and Dolphins together.

Meanwhile, Rivers United lost their last NPFL game against Adamawa United and they will be facing Katsina United on Sunday, June 20, in next game.

Rivers United manager Stanley Eguma in action.

Source: UGC

