Brig Gen Onyema Nwachukwu has resumed duty as the new director of army public relations at the army headquarters in Abuja

General Nwachukwu has disclosed why it is essential for the media to partner with the army in checking insecurity

The new army spokesperson discussed the efforts needed to surmount contemporary challenges bedevilling the nation

FCT, Abuja - The Nigerian Army has stated that guns alone cannot stop the prevailing security threats across the land.

The new spokesperson for the army, Brig.-Gen Onyema Nwachukwu, made the statement in Abuja on Wednesday, June 16, at a ceremony to mark his assumption of duty, This Day reported.

He said:

‘’Permit me to note here that it is an indisputable and very well established fact that the sword or gun cannot alone, provide a panacea to the complex and multifaceted security challenges that characterise today’s world.''

General Nwachukwu speaks on how to address insecurity

General Nwachukwu advocated for a multi-disciplinary approach and a conglomerate of stakeholders to address the challenges of insecurity in the country.

According to The Nation, he urged the media to partner with the Nigerian Army to surmount security threats in Nigeria.

General Nwachukwu was appointed spokesperson in the latest appointment and redeployment of officers in Nigerian Army, following the appointment of Maj Gen Farouk Yahaya as Chief of Army Staff (COAS) by President Muhammadu Buhari.

He took over from Brig Gen Mohammed Yerima.

Nigerian military bombards bandits hideout

Meanwhile, an exclusive report by The Punch indicates that the military has begun the bombardment of bandits’ hideouts in the northwest, north-central, and some parts of the northeast regions of the country.

According to the report, the bombardment which started in Katsina and Benue states would soon be extended to other states in the zones.

In Katsina state, the Nigerian Army, the Nigerian Air Force, and the police had increased attacks on the hideouts of bandits in various parts of the state.

