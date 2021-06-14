It has not been an easy task for some applicants hoping to take part in the 2021 UTME to complete their registration

Those who have been cleared are to visit specially designated registration centres to complete the registration by Tuesday

To accommodate those having issues, JAMB registrar, Ishaq Oloyede, said the possibility of conducting another examination for affected candidates is high

Candidates who have not completed their registration for the 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) have until Tuesday, June 15, to do so.

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) head of media, Dr Fabian Benjamin, said the announcement is for only those who could not complete their registration during the earlier scheduled registration period, Channels TV reports.

This was contained in a statement issued on Monday, June 14.

Benjamin noted that each candidate will receive their designated registration centre via text messages and it will also be available on the website of the Board (www.jamb.gov.ng) from 12 noon on Monday.

NIN issue to be resolved

The board disclosed that the few candidates who are yet to obtain their NIN will soon heave a sigh of relief.

According to Benjamin, their names have been forwarded to National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) and they would be contacted as soon as they are cleared, Premium Times reports.

Another UTME in 2021?

The 2021 UTME is scheduled to commence from June 19 to July 3. Many candidates preparing to write the forthcoming exam have been having issues registering on JAMB's website.

There is a possibility that a second UTME will be held for candidates with genuine registration challenges.

JAMB's registrar, Ishaq Oloyede, speaking on Wednesday, June 9, noted that so far, the board has recorded not less than 17,758 persons with similar issues throughout Nigeria.

Extension of JAMB/DE registration

Earlier, JAMB announced that it had extended the UTME and the Direct Entry (DE) registration by two weeks.

Oloyede said only candidates with genuine issues in completing their registration for the 2021 UTME would benefit from the extension.

Legit.ng gathered that the deadline for registration was initially slated for May 29.

