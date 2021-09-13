The Big Brother Naija reality show has unarguably launched several Nigerians into stardom. Amongst these stars are fashionistas who have carved their names on the Nigerian fashion scene.

From the likes of Cee-C to the newest star, Maria, there is no stopping these ladies from looking stylish.

Apparently, every year we witness at least one of these BBNaija stars rock an all-white pantsuit and this year is no different.

In this article, Legit.ng has compiled a list of four stars from four different seasons - Double Wahala, Pepper Dem, Lockdown and Shine Ya Eyes editions - who honoured this unwritten rule associated with BBNaija stardom.

Check them out below:

1. Mercy Eke

2. Cee-C

3. Erica

4. Maria

Blogger, Tattleroom recently posted a collage of the BBNaija queens and had several internet users sharing their thoughts regarding who wore it better.

Check out some comments below:

chi___wuena:

"They all smashed it in their own lanes."

queen_olababe:

"❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ Maria And Ceecee."

ecstasyisland__:

"Give it up for Ceec please "

thickyhana:

"Maria and mercy for me."

fauzy_bellz:

"Erica"

xyrus93:

"Erica and Maria."

fummieluvblog:

"The truth without being bias is mariam rock it best which makes her number 1 then mercy next which make her 2 erica next which makes her number 3 n Ceec 4."

More stars in white pantsuits

Pantsuits are what's hot right now and several Nigerian celebrities have jumped on the trend, pulling off the look effortlessly.

For many women, suits feel constricting and stuffy. But historically, they offered freedom and power and controversy.

In the history of pantsuits, the look was designed strictly for men. But as the years progressed, more women went against the gender norms and hopped on the trend.

Check out how some stars have rocked the look.

Omashola in suits

If you were an ardent follower of the 2019 Big Brother Naija edition, then you're very much familiar with Omashola whose stay in the Pepper Dem house lasted 99 days.

However, while the reality star may not have emerged the winner of the fourth season, he certainly is a winner on the fashion scene.

The South African-based business entrepreneur has over the last two years proven to know his onions when it comes to fashion and style, and well, we are not complaining.

