The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Major General Farouk Yahaya was grilled by federal lawmakers on Tuesday, June 15

Yahaya was appointed recently by President Muhammadu Buhari to head the Nigerian Army after his predecessor died in a plane crash

The Sokoto-born senior officer says he will work with his colleagues in other services and also other security agencies

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

FCT, Abuja - Newly appointed Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Major General Farouk Yahaya on Tuesday, June 15 told the House of Representatives committees on defence and army that he joined the Nigerian Army about 36 years ago.

Speaking when he appeared before the joint committee of the House for confirmation as the new Nigerian COAS, Sokoto-born Yahaya said he was coming on board as the head of the army with 36 years of experience as well as a load of experience from his various service units.

President Buhari appointed Major-General Yahaya as the new COAS recently. Photo credit: Pius Utomi Ekpei/AFP

Source: Getty Images

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

An experienced and battle-ready officer

Yahaya, a member of Course 37 at the Nigeria Defence Academy however assured that when confirmed, he will have a very close working relationship with other service chiefs whom he said he had worked with in the past.

The Nation newspaper quoted him as saying:

“I joined the military 36 years ago. So I bring along with me, 36 years of military experience, having joined the Army in September 1985 as a member of course 37 at the NDA. I have had experience commensurate with my career.

“I have been involved in several security operations. The challenges we are facing now, all are characterized by the areas I mentioned, where I have firsthand information and have commanded troops and I administered them in achieving what we’ve done.

“I believe I have the requisite requirements by the grace of God to now provide my services in this office of the Chief of Army Staff if confirmed.

What I am bringing is a wealth of experience and commitment. So I’m committed and determined to provide my best having known what is required to achieve results.

“From experience, this job cannot be done by any single service or entity. Indeed in the Army, the Army itself is a group work not individual that’s why we arranged in sections and companies and battalions and brigades.”

Synergy among security agencies key in defeating criminal elements

The Cable reports that the new COAS told the lawmakers that he has the credential and experience to lead the army if he is confirmed as its chief of staff.

Yahaya also said he will work with other security agencies to ensure that the insecurity in the country is put to rest.

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Yahaya was on Tuesday, June 15, screened by the House of Representatives.

According to Babajimi Benson, the chairman of the House's committee on defence, the screening is coming at a critical period when Nigeria is battling multiplying forms of insecurity.

Giving a charge to the army chief, Benson called on him to do his utmost to deal with terrorists and bandits who are making life unbearable for innocent citizens.

Recently, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, said the growing security crises across Nigeria can be likened to war.

Gbajabiaamila also warned that if the situation continues unabated, the country might just be living on borrowed time.

He, however, stated that recent recommendations by the parliament would be transmitted to President Muhammadu Buhari for further action.

Source: Legit.ng